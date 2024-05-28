Occupants attacked a settlement in Kharkiv region: a fire broke out on the territory of a farm
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck a settlement in Kharkiv district, causing a fire on the territory of a farm, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration said.
At about 16:40, the occupants attacked a settlement in Kharkiv district. A fire broke out on the territory of a farm
According to him, there were no preliminary injuries.
Numerous explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Ukraine and the head of the local military garrison reported enemy UAVs over the city.