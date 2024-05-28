Occupants attacked a settlement in Kharkiv region: a fire broke out on the territory of a farm

The Russian army struck a settlement in Kharkiv district, a fire broke out on the territory of a farm. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

At about 16:40, the occupants attacked a settlement in Kharkiv district. A fire broke out on the territory of a farm - Sinegubov said.

According to him, there were no preliminary injuries.

Recall

Numerous explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Ukraine and the head of the local military garrison reported enemy UAVs over the city.