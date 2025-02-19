Macron names three principles of peace efforts after second meeting with leaders of Europe and Canada

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 35548 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 59625 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102311 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 64580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 114872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100501 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112751 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116653 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151754 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115146 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 62829 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108456 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 76531 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 41209 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 68222 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 114872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142530 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174940 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 30510 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 68222 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133682 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135562 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163912 views
Macron names three principles of peace efforts after second meeting with leaders of Europe and Canada

Macron names three principles of peace efforts after second meeting with leaders of Europe and Canada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106137 views

The French President met with the leaders of the EU, Canada, Iceland and Norway to discuss support for Ukraine. The participants expressed a united position and readiness to take responsibility for peace in Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a second informal meeting with the leaders of the European Union, as well as Canada, Iceland and Norway. This was reported by UNN with reference to the French president's X-account .

Details

President Emmanuel Macron said that the position of France and the participants of the meeting is “clear and united.

The position of France and its partners is clear and united. We wish peace in Ukraine to be firm and lasting

- the post says.

According to the French President, the states expressed their support for Ukraine and readiness to assume full responsibility for ensuring peace and security in Europe.

The countries also supported US President Donald Trump's goal of ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time,  Emmanuel Macron emphasized that France and its partners will continue efforts for peace based on the following principles: 

→ Ukraine should always be involved in negotiations and its rights should be respected;

→ Peace must be lasting and accompanied by reliable and credible guarantees.

→ We need to take into account the security of Europeans.

The French president added that European countries are convinced of the need to increase spending on defense and security. He promised that a decision would be made in the coming days.

The Presidents of Ukraine and France discussed security guarantees and sustainable peace in Europe. The leaders coordinated diplomatic work and exchanged views on support for Ukraine.

Macron and Starmer will visit Washington next week
19.02.25, 20:24 • 34729 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

keir-starmerKeir Starmer
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising