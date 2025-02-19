Macron names three principles of peace efforts after second meeting with leaders of Europe and Canada

French President Emmanuel Macron held a second informal meeting with the leaders of the European Union, as well as Canada, Iceland and Norway. This was reported by UNN with reference to the French president's X-account .

President Emmanuel Macron said that the position of France and the participants of the meeting is “clear and united.

The position of France and its partners is clear and united. We wish peace in Ukraine to be firm and lasting - the post says.

According to the French President, the states expressed their support for Ukraine and readiness to assume full responsibility for ensuring peace and security in Europe.

The countries also supported US President Donald Trump's goal of ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, Emmanuel Macron emphasized that France and its partners will continue efforts for peace based on the following principles:

→ Ukraine should always be involved in negotiations and its rights should be respected;

→ Peace must be lasting and accompanied by reliable and credible guarantees.

→ We need to take into account the security of Europeans.

The French president added that European countries are convinced of the need to increase spending on defense and security. He promised that a decision would be made in the coming days.

The Presidents of Ukraine and France discussed security guarantees and sustainable peace in Europe. The leaders coordinated diplomatic work and exchanged views on support for Ukraine.

