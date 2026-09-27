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Macron denied reports of a CIA warning about a possible attack by Russian drones on southern Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Macron said that the CIA had not warned France about a Russian drone operation. At the same time, he called an attack on Europe plausible.

Macron denied reports of a CIA warning about a possible attack by Russian drones on southern Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the CIA had not warned French services about a possible Russian drone operation against Southern European countries. At the same time, he acknowledged that the threat of a Russian attack on Europe remains real, Euronews reports, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that U.S. intelligence had allegedly warned several European governments about a possible operation involving Russian drones against Spain, France, and Italy.

We can refute this information. The CIA did not inform France about this, and Italy's defense minister said the same

— Macron said.

Macron does not rule out the threat from Russia

The French president at the same time emphasized that the absence of such a warning from the CIA does not mean the absence of the threat itself. When asked whether such a Russian attack could take place, Macron answered in the affirmative and called the possibility of a Russian attack on Europe "plausible."

Macron separately announced that France would send military personnel, radar systems, and defense systems to protect oil infrastructure in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. This facility makes it possible to transport oil to the Red Sea while bypassing the Strait of Hormuz and has a capacity of up to 5 million barrels per day, with the possibility of a temporary increase to 7 million.

Macron did not rule out the possibility of returning to the post of President of France26.09.26, 20:30 • 5760 views

Stepan Haftko

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