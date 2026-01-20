$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 2620 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 7336 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 16371 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
11:08 AM • 14071 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 22125 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 22152 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 22436 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21065 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17626 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 37266 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Macron criticized "the law of the strongest" and "imperial ambitions" in a veiled critique of the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized US foreign policy and trade demands aimed at weakening Europe. He warned against sliding into a policy of "the law of the strongest" at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Macron criticized "the law of the strongest" and "imperial ambitions" in a veiled critique of the US

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stark warning against sliding into a policy of "might makes right" in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos today, criticizing US President Donald Trump's foreign policy and US demands for reciprocal trade, the sole purpose of which is to "weaken and subjugate Europe," writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

"Conflicts have become the norm," Macron said, warning of a "slide towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled underfoot, and the only rule that seems to matter is the might of the strongest."

"This is obviously a very worrying time," said Macron, quoted by Sky News.

"Without collective governance, cooperation gives way to relentless competition," he said.

Macron, Sky News notes, said that recent trade agreements concluded with the US under threat of tariffs "undermine our export interests, demand maximum concessions, and openly seek to weaken and subjugate Europe."

He criticized the "endless accumulation of new tariffs, which are fundamentally unacceptable, especially when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty."

In comments that seemed aimed at Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, Macron also criticized "imperial ambitions" re-emerging, CNN writes.

"We need more stability in this world, but we prefer respect over bullies," Macron said, quoted by Sky News.

The French president painted a picture of a strong Europe, ready to fight back against threats to its territorial sovereignty, CNN writes.

"Europe now has very powerful tools, and we must use them when we are not respected and when the rules of the game are not followed," he said, referring to the bloc's so-called "trade bazooka," designed to limit access to European markets for hostile trading partners.

"The (European Union) anti-coercion instrument is a powerful tool, and we should not hesitate to use it in today's challenging environment," he said.

Macron also called on Europe to reduce its investments in foreign bonds, amid the bloc currently being a major buyer of US debt, possibly hinting at further European influence on the White House.

Von der Leyen "veiledly" criticized Trump's policies, but acknowledged his role in advancing the peace process20.01.26, 17:24 • 1188 views

Julia Shramko

