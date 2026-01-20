Macron criticized "the law of the strongest" and "imperial ambitions" in a veiled critique of the US

French President Emmanuel Macron issued a stark warning against sliding into a policy of "might makes right" in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos today, criticizing US President Donald Trump's foreign policy and US demands for reciprocal trade, the sole purpose of which is to "weaken and subjugate Europe," writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

"Conflicts have become the norm," Macron said, warning of a "slide towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled underfoot, and the only rule that seems to matter is the might of the strongest."

"This is obviously a very worrying time," said Macron, quoted by Sky News.

"Without collective governance, cooperation gives way to relentless competition," he said.

Macron, Sky News notes, said that recent trade agreements concluded with the US under threat of tariffs "undermine our export interests, demand maximum concessions, and openly seek to weaken and subjugate Europe."

He criticized the "endless accumulation of new tariffs, which are fundamentally unacceptable, especially when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty."

In comments that seemed aimed at Trump and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, Macron also criticized "imperial ambitions" re-emerging, CNN writes.

"We need more stability in this world, but we prefer respect over bullies," Macron said, quoted by Sky News.

The French president painted a picture of a strong Europe, ready to fight back against threats to its territorial sovereignty, CNN writes.

"Europe now has very powerful tools, and we must use them when we are not respected and when the rules of the game are not followed," he said, referring to the bloc's so-called "trade bazooka," designed to limit access to European markets for hostile trading partners.

"The (European Union) anti-coercion instrument is a powerful tool, and we should not hesitate to use it in today's challenging environment," he said.

Macron also called on Europe to reduce its investments in foreign bonds, amid the bloc currently being a major buyer of US debt, possibly hinting at further European influence on the White House.

