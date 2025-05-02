Lviv City Day and International Harry Potter Day: What is celebrated in the world and Ukraine on May 2

Today, May 2, the City Day will be celebrated in Lviv for 3 days. Fans of books and films about the adventures of a boy with magical abilities, Harry Potter, celebrate his birthday, musicians can dedicate this day to the International Tuba Day, and wine lovers can taste the white wine "Sauvignon Blanc", because today is the International Day of his drink, writes UNN.

Lviv City Day

This year Lviv turns 769 years old. The celebration of the City Day is scheduled for the weekend: May 2, 3 and 4. The events will be dedicated to the Defenders of Ukraine, thanks to whom Lviv continues to exist and develop. The city was first mentioned in the chronicles in 1256. However, there is no clear date of its founding by Danylo Halytskyi, to whom a monument is located in the city center, in historical documents.

The Lviv City Council reminded that traditionally the Day of the City of Lviv is associated with the day of St. George - the patron saint of Lviv. Previously, it was celebrated according to the old church calendar, and now - according to the new one, that is, April 23.

Accordingly, the celebrations would have to take place on the weekend closest to this date - April 26–27. But April 26 is the day of remembrance of the Chernobyl tragedy. Therefore, in order to preserve respect for memory and not lose touch with tradition, this year we will celebrate Lviv Day a little later — May 2, 3 and 4 - reported in the City Council.

The City Council also emphasized that, as in previous years, there will be no grandiose celebrations on the City Day, as was the case before the start of Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine. However, it is known that on these days, students, together with their parents and teachers, will hold charity fairs on the territory of schools in the Lviv community, the funds from which will also be used to help the military.

International Harry Potter Day

Also today, all fans of books and films about the adventures of a boy with magical abilities, Harry Potter, celebrate his birthday.

According to the plot, the fictional boy-magician was born on July 31, 1980. Interestingly, on this day, only in 1965, the author of the Harry Potter books, Joanne Rowling, was born.

According to Joanne Rowling, the idea to write a book about an orphaned boy with magical abilities came to her when she was waiting for a train to London at the station in Manchester. On the way in the carriage, she made the first notes.

The main series of books about Harry Potter consists of seven novels, the main series of films — of eight films.

The role of Harry Potter made the young actor Daniel Radcliffe world famous.

Musicians and music lovers can celebrate International Tuba Day – this is an annual holiday dedicated to honoring the tuba, a brass instrument that is important to many musical genres. This day is usually celebrated on the first Friday of May. International Tuba Day is an opportunity to recognize the important role that tubas play in music and to honor the talented musicians who play this instrument.

International Sauvignon Blanc Day

Wine lovers can celebrate International Sauvignon Blanc Day. The day is celebrated annually on the first Friday of May, starting in 2009. "Sauvignon Blanc" is famous for its fresh, fruity aroma and pronounced acidity, which makes it a favorite of winemakers around the world. Characteristic notes of citrus, green pepper and herbaceous shades make this wine special.

The history of this variety begins in the picturesque Loire Valley in France, where it gained its popularity in the Middle Ages.

Baby Day

Also, every year on May 2, Baby Day is celebrated – this is a national holiday for babies in Great Britain. The event is about the charming and cute baby age of a person and is created to support families with young children.

The first three years of life are the time when the greatest changes occur in a child's brain. Parents play a key role in the development of their children during this period. Their impact on the emotional, physical and cognitive development of the baby is invaluable. Moreover, the more support, resources and recommendations parents receive, the better results they can achieve in the development of their children.

Tuna Day

In many countries around the world, various events are held to mark the event dedicated to the regulation of the fishing industry and the conservation of fish resources of the World Ocean - Tuna Day.

The event, which was initiated by the United Nations. It was named that way because tuna is one of the most popular fish in the world. Tuna can reach over 680 kg in weight and over 4.5 meters in length. The largest bluefin tuna ever caught with a spinning rod was caught off the coast of Canada in 1979. The record fish weighed 678.5 kg.

In 2012, a 222 kg tuna caught in Japan was sold for a record amount of $1 million 760 thousand.

Church holidays

Today the Church celebrates the day of memory of St. Athanasius the Great, Archbishop of Alexandria - a saint, panotec of the Church, Bishop of Alexandria. He was born around 297 in Egyptian Alexandria in a Christian family.

At the instigation of the Arians, he was expelled from the city several times (he spent 20 years in persecution). After the death of Emperor Julian the Apostate, the Primate headed the Alexandrian Church for another 7 years until his death on May 2, 373.