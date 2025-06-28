Lithuania notified the UN about its withdrawal from the anti-personnel mine ban treaty

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that the country officially notified the UN of its withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. He wrote about this on the social media platform X, UNN reports.

"Today, Lithuania officially notified the UN Secretary-General of its withdrawal from the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. This decision was not easy to make," - the message reads.

According to the official, despite this, Lithuania "has no illusions that Russia is a long-term existential threat to Europe." Under such circumstances, the Baltic state "will use all means to protect its people and every inch of NATO territory."

The minister emphasized that Vilnius remains committed to the principle of responsible defense and international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

Recall

The Polish Sejm voted for the country's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, allowing the use of anti-personnel mines. The Minister of Defense stated that the country cannot have restrictions in defending against Russian invasion.

Also, the parliaments of Finland and Estonia supported withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits anti-personnel mines.