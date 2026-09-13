Lithuania is a potential target for Russia: Vilnius responds to the Kremlin's "nuclear threats"

Lithuanian politicians reacted to the Kremlin's threats following statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev regarding the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in the country. This is reported by the Latvian public broadcaster LRT, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Vilnius, such statements are considered an attempt at political and psychological pressure that should not influence the state's decisions.

In particular, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security and Defence of the Latvian parliament, called the Kremlin representative's words an instrument of political and psychological pressure.

We really need to approach such talk with dignity and calm; this was certainly to be expected - said the Latvian parliamentarian.

For his part, ruling coalition member Dainius Gaižauskas also stressed that Lithuania had become a potential target for Russia even after joining NATO. According to him, the Kremlin's warnings about a possible nuclear attack are not new. According to the politician, Peskov's message is intended to show the Russian domestic audience that Moscow can put pressure on the West, as well as intimidate citizens of NATO member states.

"We became a nuclear-alliance state after joining NATO. We simply do not have these weapons ourselves," Gaižauskas said.

We remind you

The deployment of European troops in Ukraine would mean war with Russia. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated this.

"NATO's Article 5 will not work" — Medvedev threatened that Lithuania would disappear from the map of the world in the event of a military conflict