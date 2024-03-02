$41.340.03
Lithuania announces the date of start of confiscation of cars with Russian license plates

Kyiv

 29879 views

Starting March 11, cars with Russian license plates will be confiscated in Lithuania. The exception will be their transit to and from the Kaliningrad region. Such cars can stay in the country for no more than 24 hours with the mandatory presence of the owner

Lithuania announces the date of start of confiscation of cars with Russian license plates

Lithuania will start confiscating cars with Russian license plates on March 11. Cars registered in Russia must leave Lithuania by March 11, or they must be registered in the republic. In case of failure to comply with these requirements, the violator faces a fine and confiscation of the car, the press service of the Lithuanian customs reported, according to UNN.

Details

Lithuanian customs informs that cars with Russian license plates must leave Lithuania and the entire European Union by March 11, 2024

the statement said.

By that date, such vehicles must be registered in Lithuania, otherwise their owners face a fine or confiscation of the car under Article 515 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, the customs office said.

The exception will be transit to and from the Kaliningrad region - a car with Russian license plates is allowed to stay in the country for no more than 24 hours and with the mandatory presence of its owner. In the absence of the owner, the car will not be allowed to enter Lithuania.

Context

The customs explained these measures as the implementation of EU sanctions against Russia. According to the European Commission's explanations, entry into the EU countries by passenger cars with Russian license plates is equivalent to banned imports.

Since February 14, Latvia has allowed such cars to be confiscated. Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Bulgaria, and Germany also have bans on cars with Russian license plates.

To prevent the circumvention of sanctions: Lithuania closes two more checkpoints on the border with belarus29.02.24, 14:41 • 24155 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

European Commission
Latvia
European Union
Finland
Lithuania
Norway
Bulgaria
Germany
Estonia
Poland
