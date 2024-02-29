$41.340.03
To prevent the circumvention of sanctions: Lithuania closes two more checkpoints on the border with belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24155 views

Lithuania closes two more checkpoints on the border with belarus to fully implement sanctions and prevent smuggling. This includes limiting the ability to cross the border on foot or by bicycle.

To prevent the circumvention of sanctions: Lithuania closes two more checkpoints on the border with belarus

On Friday, the Lithuanian government's decision to close the Lavoriskes and Raigard border inspection points comes into force, which will ensure the implementation of sanctions imposed on belarus. This is reported by UNN with reference to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite, quoted by the Lithuanian TV channel LRT.

Details

The closure of two more border crossing points with belarus is necessary to prevent belarus from violating sanctions, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said.

The Iron Curtain has to be established because belarus is under sanctions, and in order to prevent the circumvention of sanctions, to reduce smuggling, which is also a problem, all this requires appropriate decisions and they have to be made in time

- Nauseda said.

According to Bilotaite, this decision is related to national security challenges and the geopolitical situation. According to her, the closure of additional checkpoints will also help fight smuggling. She recalled that in 2023, cigarette smuggling through the Reyhard checkpoint more than doubled: 83.5 million cigarettes worth €17.12 million were intercepted.

Restrictions for carriers will come into effect on March 1: the number of permits issued to belarusian and Lithuanian carriers engaged in regular bus passenger transportation will be reduced by 50%.

Lithuania announces tighter control over the quality of imported grain from Russia and other high-risk countries26.02.24, 23:37 • 105452 views

EU and Lithuanian citizens will be allowed to travel through the Kena and Kibartai railroad checkpoints for another two weeks.

In addition, on Friday, a ban on crossing the Lithuanian-belarusian border on foot or by bicycle will come into effect at all checkpoints. According to Ms. Bilotaite, this used to mean that people crossing the border did not have to stand in lines, so this exception was abused. For example, last year the number of such people increased by 68%.

Optional

On Friday, restrictions will also come into effect at the Kena and Kibartai railroad checkpoints, where boarding and disembarking passengers will be prohibited from March 1. According to the head of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service, Rustam Lyubayev, exceptions will apply only to people traveling to Lithuania for humanitarian reasons.

"It is possible to import from Ukraine": Latvia in the EU calls for sanctions on Russian grain26.02.24, 15:37 • 24952 views

The head of the State Border Guard Service also noted that Lithuanian and European Union (EU) citizens who intend to return home will be able to pass through these checkpoints for another two weeks, and then the passage of such persons will be suspended. Border guards currently working at the Raigard and Lavorishki checkpoints will be transferred to the remaining checkpoints, Medyninkai and Shalchyninkai. The head of the State Customs Service predicts that after March 1, traffic flows at these checkpoints will increase.

They will also be redeployed to the land border, so we can devote more of our capabilities to border surveillance and response to border violations

- said the commander of the border troops.

Kubrakov: Ukraine is not negotiating on closing borders with Poland28.02.24, 20:39 • 35175 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

