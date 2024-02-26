Lithuania announces tighter control over the quality of imported grain from Russia and other high-risk countries

Lithuania will strengthen control over the quality of grain imported from high-risk countries. This was reported by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Lithuania, UNN reported.

Due to the situation in the region, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy is taking measures to tighten control over grain imports from Russia and other high-risk countries. The enhanced measures will be applied both to products imported to Lithuania and exported in transit through the port of Klaipeda. - the Lithuanian ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the list of high-risk countries includes Russia, Belarus, Transnistria, which is not controlled by the Moldovan government, Crimea and other Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia, as well as the territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia not controlled by the Sakartveli government.

The Lithuanian agriculture ministry has warned that they will check every carriage or transport of imported products. In particular, the products will be checked for residues of pesticides, mycotoxins, metals (lead, cadmium), as well as tests to determine the origin of the products.

The order of the Minister of Agriculture Kęstutis Navickas, which provides for the relevant changes in control and changes the rules of state supervision of feed, will be signed after the completion of mandatory approval procedures.

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection will establish and implement control measures for food grain. It checks grain crops (wheat, rye, barley, oats, corn, rice, buckwheat, millet) and finished grain products (cereals, flour, bran, germ, etc.) imported to Lithuania.

You can get acquainted with the changes that come into force in detail in the Rules of State Feed Supervision here.

