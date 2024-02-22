$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 36402 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 138545 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84380 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 307713 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 256309 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198649 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 235446 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252566 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158694 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania bans passengers from disembarking transit trains to Kaliningrad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22451 views

Lithuania has banned the disembarkation and embarkation of passengers at border crossings with the Kaliningrad region by transit trains.

Lithuania bans passengers from disembarking transit trains to Kaliningrad

The Lithuanian government has banned the disembarkation and embarkation of passengers at the border points of Kędiai and Kibartai from trains heading to Kaliningrad. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that since March 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Lithuania has restricted the boarding and disembarking of passengers at the railway border crossings of Kena (on the Belarusian side - Gudogai) on the border with Belarus and Kibartai (on the Russian side - Chernyshevskoye) on the border of Lithuania with the Kaliningrad region of Russia.

Passengers traveling on transit trains to the Kaliningrad region and holding visas from other EU countries disembark at these checkpoints in Lithuania,

- the Lithuanian Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement.

Recall

The Lithuanian government has decided to close two more of the four checkpoints operating on the border with Belarus on March 1.

Finland wants to permanently close two temporary checkpoints on the border with Russia2/22/24, 1:50 AM • 27749 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Deutsche Welle
European Union
Finland
Lithuania
