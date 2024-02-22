Lithuania bans passengers from disembarking transit trains to Kaliningrad

The Lithuanian government has banned the disembarkation and embarkation of passengers at the border points of Kędiai and Kibartai from trains heading to Kaliningrad. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that since March 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Lithuania has restricted the boarding and disembarking of passengers at the railway border crossings of Kena (on the Belarusian side - Gudogai) on the border with Belarus and Kibartai (on the Russian side - Chernyshevskoye) on the border of Lithuania with the Kaliningrad region of Russia.

Passengers traveling on transit trains to the Kaliningrad region and holding visas from other EU countries disembark at these checkpoints in Lithuania, - the Lithuanian Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement.

Recall

The Lithuanian government has decided to close two more of the four checkpoints operating on the border with Belarus on March 1.

Finland wants to permanently close two temporary checkpoints on the border with Russia