Kubrakov: Ukraine is not negotiating on closing borders with Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35175 views

The Ukrainian deputy prime minister denied that Ukraine is negotiating to close the border with Poland and said that maintaining an open border is important for Ukraine's survival in the war with Russia.

Kubrakov: Ukraine is not negotiating on closing borders with Poland

No one from the Ukrainian side is negotiating to close the borders with Poland. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, UNN reports.

No one on the Ukrainian side is negotiating the closure of the border with Poland. For us, a stable border is a matter of survival in the war against the Russian aggressor. We have great respect for friendly Poland and have offered constructive solutions and taken steps to ease tensions at the border. We expect appropriate decisions from the Polish government so that the situation does not reach a deadlock.

- Kubrakov said.

He added that such decisions would not benefit anyone except our common enemy.

Recall

On the afternoon of February 28, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland and Ukraine are discussing a possible temporary closure of the border for the movement of goods until the accumulated problems are resolved.

Later, Ukraine's trade representative Taras Kachka denied the reports and said that Ukraine and Poland did not discuss closing the borders during the talks on protesters and unblocking the crossing points.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk to meet with protesting farmers on Thursday: they will discuss farmers' problems and subsidies28.02.24, 18:40 • 27947 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomyPolitics
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
