Polish Prime Minister Tusk to meet with protesting farmers on Thursday: they will discuss farmers' problems and subsidies

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39084 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 150926 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 90599 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 322810 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266425 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237491 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159162 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372464 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 78577 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 150926 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 322810 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228854 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 266426 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26592 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35043 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33623 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 92606 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99319 views
Polish Prime Minister Tusk to meet with protesting farmers on Thursday: they will discuss farmers' problems and subsidies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27947 views

Polish Prime Minister Tusk is to meet with protesting farmers on Thursday to discuss their concerns about EU rules on climate change and rising costs, as well as competition from Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk to meet with protesting farmers on Thursday: they will discuss farmers' problems and subsidies

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has promised to meet with the leaders of protesting farmers on Thursday. The meeting with the farmers will take place in Warsaw. Tusk said this during a press conference with journalists. His words are quoted by PAP, UNN reports.

I have called an agricultural summit in Warsaw for tomorrow... I will meet with the leaders of all the protesting groups. ... We have a very important problem. We are the most pro-Ukrainian nation when it comes to aid, but we have the biggest problems in Europe because of the war. 

 - Tusk said during a press conference.

Details

He also said that the first tranche of funds from KPO should be paid to farmers in the coming days, possibly even tomorrow. It is about 1.5 billion euros.

The Prime Minister also stated that negotiations  with the Ukrainian side are underway to completely close the border for trade in goods. However, he noted that this would be a temporary solution and "painful" for both sides.

The Prime Minister also admitted that Poland's possible withdrawal from the European Green Deal would mean that Poles would not receive direct subsidies.

Therefore, it is worth leaning forward and saying exactly what else we need to change in the Green Deal to reach a consensus at least among some member states to get what we want, but not to lose more than we gain. I will talk about all possible scenarios. 

- he emphasized.

Context

Farmers across Poland have been protesting for weeks against the restrictions imposed on them by EU regulations aimed at combating climate change, as well as rising costs and what they say is unfair competition from outside the EU, particularly Ukraine.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

