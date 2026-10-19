Left the Portugal national team’s location — Ronaldo fined €255 and suspended for 30 days

Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Zed Jameson/PA

The Portuguese Football Federation suspended Cristiano Ronaldo from participating in competitions for 30 days. The reason was his departure from the national team’s camp following a conflict with head coach Jorge Jesus over the player’s role in the team. The federation’s disciplinary committee fully upheld the charges against the 41-year-old forward and fined him €255, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Earlier this month, before the Nations League match against Denmark, Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen. He accused Jesus of breaking a promise regarding his role in the team twice — in particular, after Ronaldo was left on the bench in the match against Norway. Jesus denied having made any agreements with the player, but after Portugal’s 2–1 victory said that the door remained open for Ronaldo’s return.

Ronaldo was suspended from participating in matches for the Portugal national team

The disciplinary committee concluded that Ronaldo had intentionally committed an offense under Article 160(1) of the federation’s disciplinary regulations. The proceedings were initiated on October 9 based on information received two days earlier.

The statement does not specify which matches or events the suspension applies to, nor whether the period the player had already spent under temporary suspension counts toward the 30-day punishment.

Ronaldo revealed the reason for leaving Portugal's training camp

Ronaldo later apologized for not greeting the fans after the match against Norway and for leaving the team. He also said he was ready to return to the national team after serving the punishment imposed as a result of the incident.

Pedro Proença, president of the Portuguese Football Federation, said that everyone at the federation wanted Ronaldo to return to the national team once the situation had been resolved.