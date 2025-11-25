Law enforcement officers exposed schemes of illegal border crossing and bribery in two regions of Ukraine - Prosecutor General's Office

$42.370.10
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 5544 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 6044 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 6604 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 10165 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 11314 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20521 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13012 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11259 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 10025 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequences
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20524 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 31043 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipes
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 111757 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 101376 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Slovakia
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary
Law enforcement officers exposed schemes of illegal border crossing and bribery in two regions of Ukraine - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

Law enforcement officers uncovered a number of offenses in Lviv and Kyiv regions, including illegal transportation of persons across the state border and receiving undue benefits. Persons involved in these crimes have been detained and charged.

Law enforcement officers exposed schemes of illegal border crossing and bribery in two regions of Ukraine - Prosecutor General's Office

Law enforcement officers in Lviv and Kyiv regions have uncovered a number of offenses, including illegal transportation of persons across the state border, as well as receiving undue benefits by an official and influencing decisions of officials for remuneration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

In the Lviv region, two residents of the Zolochiv community offered a conscript illegal exit to Moldova for 13,000 US dollars. The draft dodger was supposed to cross the border by boat.

After receiving 3,500 US dollars as the first part of the payment, the men were detained. They were charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an organized group or committed for mercenary motives).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from seven to nine years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years with confiscation of property.

Also in Lviv, a doctor of a medical institution demanded and received 2,000 US dollars for extending the III group of disability and increasing the percentage of loss of working capacity. She was detained in her office after receiving the funds and charged under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of undue benefits by an official holding a responsible position, or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or repeatedly, or combined with extortion of undue benefits).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from five to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

In the Kyiv region, a man offered conscripts to arrange documents for permanent care of an elderly mother for 14,000 US dollars - a reason for deferment. As the investigation established, the man assured that he had connections in social protection and the TCC and SP and could arrange the necessary documents "without checks" if the woman was over 60 years old.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of undue benefits for oneself or a third party for influencing the decision of a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, combined with extortion of such benefits).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to eight years with confiscation of property.

Military man sold routes to Europe to men via virtual wallets: a "crypto-smuggler" exposed in Zakarpattia

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Moldova