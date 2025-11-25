Law enforcement officers exposed schemes of illegal border crossing and bribery in two regions of Ukraine - Prosecutor General's Office

Law enforcement officers in Lviv and Kyiv regions have uncovered a number of offenses, including illegal transportation of persons across the state border, as well as receiving undue benefits by an official and influencing decisions of officials for remuneration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

In the Lviv region, two residents of the Zolochiv community offered a conscript illegal exit to Moldova for 13,000 US dollars. The draft dodger was supposed to cross the border by boat.

After receiving 3,500 US dollars as the first part of the payment, the men were detained. They were charged under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an organized group or committed for mercenary motives).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from seven to nine years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years with confiscation of property.

Also in Lviv, a doctor of a medical institution demanded and received 2,000 US dollars for extending the III group of disability and increasing the percentage of loss of working capacity. She was detained in her office after receiving the funds and charged under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of undue benefits by an official holding a responsible position, or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, or repeatedly, or combined with extortion of undue benefits).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from five to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

In the Kyiv region, a man offered conscripts to arrange documents for permanent care of an elderly mother for 14,000 US dollars - a reason for deferment. As the investigation established, the man assured that he had connections in social protection and the TCC and SP and could arrange the necessary documents "without checks" if the woman was over 60 years old.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of undue benefits for oneself or a third party for influencing the decision of a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, combined with extortion of such benefits).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to eight years with confiscation of property.

Military man sold routes to Europe to men via virtual wallets: a "crypto-smuggler" exposed in Zakarpattia