Military man sold routes to Europe to men via virtual wallets: a "crypto-smuggler" exposed in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, the head of a law enforcement agency group was exposed for using official information to organize the illegal transfer of a conscript-aged man to Romania for $2,000, demanding payment in cryptocurrency through disappearing messages on Telegram. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

DBR employees, together with the SBU and the Internal Security Department of the State Border Guard Service's border detachment, exposed the head of a group of one of the law enforcement agency's departments in Zakarpattia. He used official information to organize the illegal transfer of a conscript-aged man across the state border with Romania. - the message says.

The investigation established that a colleague approached the serviceman with a request to help an acquaintance get to Europe. Having learned about the man's intention to leave, the serviceman decided to profit from it.

He offered the draft dodger to illegally cross the border for 2 thousand US dollars. For conspiracy, communication took place on Telegram, where messages instantly disappeared. He demanded payment in cryptocurrency through a virtual wallet.

