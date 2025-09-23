Border guard exposed in Odesa region for smuggling men to Transnistria - SBI

DBR employees, together with the SBU and the State Border Guard Service, blocked a channel for illegal transfer of conscripts across the Ukrainian border to unrecognized Transnistria. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, a border service inspector organized a "corridor" for draft dodgers in August 2025. He offered men of conscription age assistance in illegal departure for 4.5 thousand US dollars and provided detailed instructions on the route and means of bypassing patrols. During one such attempt, the dealer was detained after receiving the money.

He has currently been notified of suspicion of illegal transfer of persons across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a preventive measure and suspension from office is being decided. - the post says.

Previously, the man faces up to 9 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing and other possible facts of illegal activity are being established.

