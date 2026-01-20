Lavrov stated that discussions around Greenland threaten the continued existence of NATO as a unified bloc

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the diplomatic conflict between the US and Europe over Greenland's sovereignty has exposed "crisis tendencies" within Western society. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at his annual press conference in Moscow, he noted that these disagreements jeopardize the continued existence of NATO as a cohesive alliance.

"It was previously difficult to imagine that discussions around Greenland would lead to the question of preserving NATO's unity," he told reporters in the Russian capital.

"Crisis tendencies are growing within Western society itself," Lavrov added. "Greenland is a vivid example of a topic that is currently on everyone's lips and around which such discussions are unfolding that were previously difficult to imagine, particularly regarding the prospects for the continued existence of NATO as a single Western military-political bloc."

