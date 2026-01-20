Lavrov stated that discussions around Greenland threaten the continued existence of NATO as a unified bloc

$43.180.08
11:08 AM
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 18685 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 13382 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 32578 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoJanuary 20, 06:23 AM • 34148 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 23833 views
Publications
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 10024 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 23788 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 62815 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 69333 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 66590 views
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 30747 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 46114 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 39136 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 43666 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 55486 views
Lavrov stated that discussions around Greenland threaten the continued existence of NATO as a unified bloc

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the diplomatic conflict between the US and Europe over Greenland's sovereignty has exposed "crisis tendencies" within Western society. These disagreements jeopardize the continued existence of NATO as a cohesive alliance.

Lavrov stated that discussions around Greenland threaten the continued existence of NATO as a unified bloc

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the diplomatic conflict between the US and Europe over Greenland's sovereignty has exposed "crisis tendencies" within Western society. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at his annual press conference in Moscow, he noted that these disagreements jeopardize the continued existence of NATO as a cohesive alliance.

"It was previously difficult to imagine that discussions around Greenland would lead to the question of preserving NATO's unity," he told reporters in the Russian capital.

"Crisis tendencies are growing within Western society itself," Lavrov added. "Greenland is a vivid example of a topic that is currently on everyone's lips and around which such discussions are unfolding that were previously difficult to imagine, particularly regarding the prospects for the continued existence of NATO as a single Western military-political bloc."

EU leaders to hold emergency summit on Greenland on Thursday19.01.26, 20:59 • 3116 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Greenland
NATO
Europe