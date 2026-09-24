Laver Cup 2026 in London: tennis tournament on September 25–27

The 2026 Laver Cup — an international men's tennis tournament played on indoor courts between Team Europe and Team World — will take place in London from September 25–27. In the tournament's ninth edition, Team Europe will attempt to reclaim the trophy after last year's defeat in San Francisco, UNN reports.

The O2 Arena London: Laver Cup returns to the British capital

The Laver Cup, named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver, has been held annually since 2017. Since its founding, the tournament has taken place in Prague (2017), Chicago (2018), Geneva (2019), Boston (2021), London (2022), Vancouver (2023), and Berlin (2024). In 2025, the Laver Cup was held in San Francisco.

We are delighted to bring the Laver Cup back to London, one of the world's greatest sporting cities. In 2022, London set a new standard by delivering one of the most successful and emotional editions of the tournament - said Laver Cup chairman and TEAM8 agency CEO Tony Godsick.

It was in London in 2022 that Swiss player Roger Federer ended his career. He was the driving force behind the competition and is a co-founder of the tournament. In his farewell match, he partnered with Rafael Nadal against Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Team World secured its first victory in the tournament's history that year (13–8).

London will become the first city to host the Laver Cup for a second time. The O2 Arena, which seats 20,000 spectators, previously hosted ATP Finals matches from 2009 to 2020.

2026 Laver Cup: who will play for Team Europe and Team World

The following Team Europe and Team World rosters have been formed for the 2026 Laver Cup, which is being held in London:

Team Europe:

Yannick Noah (captain);

Tim Henman (vice-captain);

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain);

Alexander Zverev (Germany);

Flavio Cobolli (Italy);

Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic);

Casper Ruud (Norway);

Rafael Jodar (Spain).

Team World:

Andre Agassi (captain);

Patrick Rafter (vice-captain);

Alex de Minaur (Australia);

Taylor Fritz (USA);

Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan);

Learner Tien (USA);

Tommy Paul (USA);

Ben Shelton (USA);

However, Team World made changes before the tournament. Paul and Shelton withdrew due to injuries. Argentine tennis player Francisco Cerundolo will replace Paul, while American Brandon Nakashima will replace Shelton.

Francisco Cerundolo

Cerundolo helped Team World win the tournament twice — in Vancouver in 2023 and San Francisco in 2025. His individual record in Laver Cup singles matches is 3–1.

Brandon Nakashima

Nakashima arrived in London after a strong 2026 season in which he entered the world's top 20 for the first time. He reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Montreal in August, and the following week reached the semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

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Laver Cup schedule for September 25–27

The Laver Cup will take place in London from September 25–27. In the tournament's ninth edition, Team Europe will attempt to reclaim the trophy after last year's defeat in San Francisco.

The Laver Cup format remains unchanged: over three days, the teams will play up to 12 matches — nine singles and three doubles. One point is awarded for a win on Friday, two on Saturday, and three on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins overall.

Day and evening sessions will take place on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday's program will begin with a doubles match.

The participants in the 2026 Laver Cup took part in the traditional pre-tournament photo session.

Spain became the second semifinalist of the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup