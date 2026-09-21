Ukraine advanced to the Davis Cup playoffs, Kravchenko thrashed Cyprus's top-ranked player

Ukraine's men's tennis team defeated Cyprus 3:1 in the Davis Cup World Group II and advanced to the World Group I playoffs. The decisive point for Ukraine was scored by Heorhii Kravchenko, the Ukrainian Tennis Federation reports, writes UNN.

Details

In the fourth match of the tie, Kravchenko faced Cyprus's top-ranked player, Menelaos Efstathiou. The Ukrainian defeated his opponent in two sets—6:0, 6:1. The match lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes.

For 26-year-old Kravchenko, this was his debut match for the national team in the Davis Cup. On the first day of the tie, he also defeated Fotos Fotiades—6:4, 6:1. Ukraine's other point was scored by Oleksii Krutykh, who defeated Efstathiou—6:2, 1:6, 6:4.

Ukraine will play in the playoffs in 2027

Ukraine's only defeat came in the doubles match. Vladyslav Orlov and Oleksandr Ovcharenko lost to Stylianos Christodoulou and Eleftherios Neos—3:6, 4:6.

Thanks to their victory over Cyprus, Ukraine's national team earned the right to play in the Davis Cup World Group I playoffs in 2027.

Ukrainian figure skater Yehor Kurtsev won "silver" at the Junior Grand Prix event in Ankara