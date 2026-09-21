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Ukraine advanced to the Davis Cup playoffs, Kravchenko thrashed Cyprus's top-ranked player

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Ukraine's national team defeated Cyprus 3–1 in the Davis Cup World Group II. Heorhii Kravchenko secured the decisive point.

Ukraine advanced to the Davis Cup playoffs, Kravchenko thrashed Cyprus's top-ranked player

Ukraine's men's tennis team defeated Cyprus 3:1 in the Davis Cup World Group II and advanced to the World Group I playoffs. The decisive point for Ukraine was scored by Heorhii Kravchenko, the Ukrainian Tennis Federation reports, writes UNN.

Details

In the fourth match of the tie, Kravchenko faced Cyprus's top-ranked player, Menelaos Efstathiou. The Ukrainian defeated his opponent in two sets—6:0, 6:1. The match lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes.

For 26-year-old Kravchenko, this was his debut match for the national team in the Davis Cup. On the first day of the tie, he also defeated Fotos Fotiades—6:4, 6:1. Ukraine's other point was scored by Oleksii Krutykh, who defeated Efstathiou—6:2, 1:6, 6:4.

Ukraine will play in the playoffs in 2027

Ukraine's only defeat came in the doubles match. Vladyslav Orlov and Oleksandr Ovcharenko lost to Stylianos Christodoulou and Eleftherios Neos—3:6, 4:6.

Thanks to their victory over Cyprus, Ukraine's national team earned the right to play in the Davis Cup World Group I playoffs in 2027.

Ukrainian figure skater Yehor Kurtsev won "silver" at the Junior Grand Prix event in Ankara20.09.26, 09:06 • 3458 views

Stepan Haftko

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