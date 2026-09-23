The main Billie Jean King Cup trophy Photo: billiejeankingcup.com

Spain became the second semifinalist of the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup and will face the Czech Republic, reports UNN.

Details

In the decisive doubles match, Cristina Bucșa and Sara Sorribes Tormo defeated Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva. The match lasted 2 hours and 8 minutes and ended 6:2, 7:5.

Spain are competing in the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup in its revamped format for the sixth time and have reached the semifinals for the first time. The tennis players lost three times in the group stage, while in the previous two seasons they were defeated in the quarterfinals.

The Spanish team are five-time winners of the championship trophy, and the last time they played in the semifinals of the team competition was back in 2008.

The Czech Republic were the first team to reach the semifinals, defeating Great Britain.

It should be noted that Ukraine will play Belgium in the Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinals on September 24 in Shenzhen, China. The match will begin at 05:00 Kyiv time. The format consists of two singles matches and a doubles match, with the winner being the first to win two sets.

The Tennis Federation of Ukraine noted that Ukraine's national team has significantly changed its lineup for the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup compared with the previous entry. Marta Kostyuk, Oleksandra Oliinykova and Dayana Yastremska will not play for the team.

Instead, in Shenzhen we will see Elina Svitolina, Anhelina Kalinina, Katarina Zavatska and Lyudmyla Kichenok.

The other quarterfinal will feature representatives of China and Italy.

Previously

Ukraine's men's tennis team defeated Cyprus 3:1 in the Davis Cup World Group II and advanced to the World Group I playoffs. Heorhii Kravchenko secured the decisive point for Ukraine.