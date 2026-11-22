Latvia does not plan to return to normal diplomatic and economic relations with russia even after the war in Ukraine ends. The country's Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs emphasized that Europe has entered a new era that does not allow a return to the former cooperation with moscow. He made the statement in an interview with the German publication Welt, UNN reports.

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According to the head of the Latvian government, the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine will not automatically mean the restoration of relations between russia and European states.

Some believe that after a ceasefire it will be possible to return to normal relations with russia. This is impossible. A new era has begun – Kulbergs said.

The prime minister also called on the European Union to completely stop the entry of Russian citizens, including tourists.

He explained this position by the intensification of the kremlin's hybrid attacks and the impossibility of thoroughly checking hundreds of thousands of Schengen visa holders.

Latvia calls on Europe to increase pressure on the kremlin

Kulbergs emphasized that European countries should maintain unity in supporting Ukraine and increase defense spending.

After coming to power in May 2026, he also advocated ending trade relations with russia, calling economic dependence on moscow dangerous.

At the same time, Latvia continues to strengthen its border with russia and belarus, including by constructing anti-tank ditches and concrete barriers as part of the Baltic Defence Line.

In the Latvian prime minister's view, Europe should not ease pressure on the kremlin even if agreements on a ceasefire in Ukraine are reached.

The Prime Minister of Latvia called on the EU to close its borders to all Russian citizens