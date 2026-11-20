Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs called on the European Union to close its borders to all Russian citizens. He warned that the EU cannot properly screen the hundreds of thousands of Russian tourists it still allows to enter its territory. Politico reports, UNN writes.

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"Allowing such a number of people into the EU is too dangerous right now. We must not give in to Russia and show weakness. No one can screen such a number of people," Kulbergs said.

He also ruled out the possibility of returning to normal relations with Moscow after a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Some believe that after a ceasefire it will be possible to return to normal relations with Russia. This cannot happen. A new era has begun," the Latvian prime minister stressed.

Latvia was among 11 countries that in June signed a letter led by Sweden calling on Brussels to restrict the issuance of visas to Russian citizens. In October, European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner told the publication that the European Commission could present a corresponding proposal next year.

The EU plans to impose a visa ban on former Russian combatants - Bloomberg

Kulbergs also said that Russia's hybrid attacks on NATO's eastern flank were intensifying.

According to the prime minister, last weekend Latvian and Estonian special forces detained eight people on the territory of Estonia. He claimed that they had "specific instructions to attack a production facility in Estonia that supports Ukraine."

"Russia is behind this," Kulbergs said.

He called the coming months a "winter of truth." The prime minister believes that Russia is attacking Ukraine's water supply, heating and electricity infrastructure because of the lack of significant progress on the front. At the same time, Moscow is trying to influence public opinion in Germany and other countries.

"Putin wants Germans to be afraid and demand that their government stop supporting Ukraine," he said.

In addition, Kulbergs called fears that a meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen could become a new Yalta Conference exaggerated. According to him, the Russian leader instead found himself in a humiliating position.

The Latvian prime minister also urged major countries, especially Germany, not to succumb to war fatigue.

"It is entirely possible to be a supporter of Europe, actively support Ukraine, stand up to the aggressor—and at the same time achieve a convincing victory in an election," Kulbergs concluded.

Estonia will close all border crossing points on its border with Russia starting December 1