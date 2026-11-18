The European Union will propose banning former Russian military personnel from entering the bloc’s countries as part of a new sanctions package. This was reported by sources familiar with the matter. Bloomberg reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The visa ban will be a central element of the EU’s next package of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity so they could discuss closed-door negotiations.

Among the other restrictions the European Commission plans to propose are measures against several banks and cryptocurrency service providers, as well as around 65 vessels in Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers. In addition, export restrictions are planned for a number of companies linked to the military sector, the list of goods used to produce weapons is to be expanded, and transactions with several ports and oil refineries are to be banned.

A European Commission representative did not respond to a request for comment.

The EU hopes to adopt this sanctions package next month. It will be the 22nd since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The introduction of sanctions requires the support of all EU member states, and the proposals may change before they are adopted.

EU to present its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia next week - von der Leyen

According to the sources, to ensure the package is adopted quickly, the European Commission will most likely not put forward proposals that individual member states have previously opposed. In particular, this concerns a ban on providing maritime services.

The European Union seeks to maintain pressure on Russia in parallel with US-initiated efforts to reach a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

In recent weeks, peace talks have made little progress, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no willingness to abandon his maximalist demands. These include control over Donbas in eastern Ukraine, the absence of Western troops on Ukrainian territory, and the effective reduction of NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe.

European officials are expected to participate in the next rounds of talks with Russia. The issues for discussion include providing Ukraine with security guarantees that would prevent Moscow from attacking again, as well as the future security architecture of the entire European continent.

Alongside the new sanctions proposals, the EU plans to establish a separate sanctions body that will combine functions currently distributed among the bloc’s financial, trade and tax authorities.

According to the sources, the EU plans to launch this body at the beginning of next year. It will oversee the entire sanctions implementation process — from preparing initial proposals to enforcing restrictions that have already been adopted.

Also as part of the new package of measures, the European Union plans to propose a new category of sanctions targeting social media technologies and services.

EU imposed new sanctions against Russia targeting 113 individuals and entities - oil refineries, Russian banks, shadow fleet and more are in the crosshairs