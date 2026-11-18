The EU’s 22nd package of sanctions against russia will be presented to the member states next week. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made this statement during a press conference on November 18, UNN reports.

We are continuing our work on the 22nd package of sanctions, which we will present next week. Sanctions are working. They do not deliver a sudden blow to the Russian economy, but they undermine its foundations. And we already have many indicators pointing to a worsening outlook for the Russian economy and real difficulties - von der Leyen noted.

She made the statement while presenting a new support package for Ukraine for 2027, amounting to €45 billion in loans. "I look forward to the European Council meeting next week, where I will present this proposal," von der Leyen said.

"Tomorrow in Berlin, we will also discuss this proposal with our partners from the Coalition of the Willing. We will also take stock of the latest peace efforts as we move toward multilateral negotiations," the President of the European Commission said.

"Finally, we are sending a clear signal to russia. We want peace. Five years after the beginning of this war of aggression, Europe is united. We are more committed than ever to supporting Ukraine, both in war and in peace," von der Leyen stressed.

EU imposed new sanctions against Russia targeting 113 individuals and entities - oil refineries, Russian banks, shadow fleet and more are in the crosshairs