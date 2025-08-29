Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv: President reported 25 dead

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 12125 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 47958 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 49115 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 34472 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 49971 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 39462 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 67761 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 69383 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 66156 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 161162 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.5m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fateAugust 29, 10:52 AM • 27204 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 28669 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 42668 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 40264 views
Yermak met with Witkoff: details revealed02:23 PM • 28700 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 40309 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 42713 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 47973 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 49130 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 67774 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Josep Borrell
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 16230 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 154390 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 183386 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 184730 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 171801 views
Actual
The Guardian
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv: President reported 25 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Zelenskyy met with the President of the European Council, António Costa, reporting 25 dead, including four children, as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv. Security guarantees, Ukraine's EU membership, drone financing, and the 19th EU sanctions package were discussed.

Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv: President reported 25 dead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Council António Costa, during which he announced that the death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv had risen to 25 people. This indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to continue killings, not move towards peace, writes UNN with reference to the President's post on Telegram.

Details

Thank you for your sincere condolences to our people, to all families who lost their loved ones as a result of yesterday's Russian shelling of Kyiv. As of now, 25 people are known to have died, including four children, and dozens have been injured. An absolutely vile strike that demonstrates Putin's true intentions - to continue killings, not to take steps towards peace

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President reminded that Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders.

We discussed this with President Trump and with our European friends. But we do not see any signals of such readiness from Russia. That is why there must be pressure. We expect the 19th package of EU sanctions to be truly strong

- the head of state emphasized.

After the meeting of EU leaders, Costa called for accelerating security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"8/19/25, 4:39 PM • 2986 views

Zelenskyy and Costa also discussed the development of security guarantees. The President added that relevant work is currently underway to finalize all components.

The guarantees will consist of three blocks. We see Ukraine's membership in the European Union as one of the main ones. We expect that soon, simultaneously with Moldova, we will make progress on this issue

- Zelenskyy added.

In addition, during the meeting, additional funding for the production of Ukrainian drones and the implementation of SAFE and PURL programs were discussed.

António is ready to help make these tools even more effective. We agreed to meet in the near future. Always happy to see António in Ukraine

- the President concluded.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with António Costa further steps and the preparation of a new, 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Pressure must increase until Russia takes real steps to stop the war.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePoliticsKyiv
Vladimir Putin
António Costa
European Council
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova
Kyiv