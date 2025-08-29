Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv: President reported 25 dead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the European Council António Costa, during which he announced that the death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv had risen to 25 people. This indicates that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to continue killings, not move towards peace, writes UNN with reference to the President's post on Telegram.

Thank you for your sincere condolences to our people, to all families who lost their loved ones as a result of yesterday's Russian shelling of Kyiv. As of now, 25 people are known to have died, including four children, and dozens have been injured. An absolutely vile strike that demonstrates Putin's true intentions - to continue killings, not to take steps towards peace - Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President reminded that Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders.

We discussed this with President Trump and with our European friends. But we do not see any signals of such readiness from Russia. That is why there must be pressure. We expect the 19th package of EU sanctions to be truly strong - the head of state emphasized.

After the meeting of EU leaders, Costa called for accelerating security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"

Zelenskyy and Costa also discussed the development of security guarantees. The President added that relevant work is currently underway to finalize all components.

The guarantees will consist of three blocks. We see Ukraine's membership in the European Union as one of the main ones. We expect that soon, simultaneously with Moldova, we will make progress on this issue - Zelenskyy added.

In addition, during the meeting, additional funding for the production of Ukrainian drones and the implementation of SAFE and PURL programs were discussed.

António is ready to help make these tools even more effective. We agreed to meet in the near future. Always happy to see António in Ukraine - the President concluded.

