Kyiv will soon return to outage schedules, but they will be strict - KMVA

Kyiv plans to return from emergency to normal power outage schedules in the near future, but they will be quite strict. Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Regarding the restoration of schedules, as the Deputy Prime Minister noted, we will return to them in the near future, only they will be quite strict. We are waiting for this from day to day, it all depends on the titanic work of our energy workers. They are already doing everything they can and working beyond what is possible to restore the city's electricity supply. However, as you can see, the weather conditions do not contribute to this work at all. So far, we cannot talk about any plans regarding a clear date for restoration, especially since the enemy may again attack the life support systems of Kyiv residents. - said Pop.

According to her, as of the evening, less than 900 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. More than 160 emergency brigades, each consisting of 4 to 5 specialists, as well as DTEK energy workers, who work around the clock, are involved in eliminating the consequences.

Recall

In Kyiv, to restore centralized heating services in some residential buildings, hot water supply has been temporarily restricted.