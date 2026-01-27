$43.130.01
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 5972 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 8538 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 16278 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 14614 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 29258 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 20057 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 16001 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 27842 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26756 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
The Diplomat

Kyiv will soon return to outage schedules, but they will be strict - KMVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Kyiv will soon return to normal power outage schedules, which will be strict. Currently, fewer than 900 buildings remain without heating.

Kyiv will soon return to outage schedules, but they will be strict - KMVA

Kyiv plans to return from emergency to normal power outage schedules in the near future, but they will be quite strict. Kateryna Pop, spokeswoman for the Kyiv City Military Administration, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Regarding the restoration of schedules, as the Deputy Prime Minister noted, we will return to them in the near future, only they will be quite strict. We are waiting for this from day to day, it all depends on the titanic work of our energy workers. They are already doing everything they can and working beyond what is possible to restore the city's electricity supply. However, as you can see, the weather conditions do not contribute to this work at all. So far, we cannot talk about any plans regarding a clear date for restoration, especially since the enemy may again attack the life support systems of Kyiv residents.

- said Pop.

According to her, as of the evening, less than 900 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. More than 160 emergency brigades, each consisting of 4 to 5 specialists, as well as DTEK energy workers, who work around the clock, are involved in eliminating the consequences.

Recall

In Kyiv, to restore centralized heating services in some residential buildings, hot water supply has been temporarily restricted.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
DTEK
Kyiv