Exclusive
07:42 PM • 6098 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 13015 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 13145 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 13535 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 15194 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 22860 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 17285 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20895 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 33810 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24801 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the night of February 12, Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles, explosions are heard. Authorities urged residents to stay in shelters.

Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the city

Kyiv was subjected to another enemy attack on the night of Thursday, February 12. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 2:15 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in the capital. Soon, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a ballistic missile threat.

Later, the head of the Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the information about the attack on Kyiv.

The enemy is attacking the capital with ballistic missiles! Stay in shelters!

- wrote Tkachenko

In turn, Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that the enemy is striking infrastructure facilities in the capital with ballistic missiles, and also urged residents to stay in shelters.

Recall

Earlier, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced that Kyiv's air defense would be strengthened, focusing on energy facilities.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported05.02.26, 07:37 • 33445 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Vitali Klitschko