Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the city

Kyiv was subjected to another enemy attack on the night of Thursday, February 12. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At 2:15 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in the capital. Soon, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a ballistic missile threat.

Later, the head of the Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the information about the attack on Kyiv.

The enemy is attacking the capital with ballistic missiles! Stay in shelters! - wrote Tkachenko

In turn, Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that the enemy is striking infrastructure facilities in the capital with ballistic missiles, and also urged residents to stay in shelters.

Recall

Earlier, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced that Kyiv's air defense would be strengthened, focusing on energy facilities.

