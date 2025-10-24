Kyiv Funicular temporarily out of service: what's the reason?

Funicular service in Kyiv has been temporarily suspended due to a power outage. This was reported by "Kyivpastrans" on Telegram, writes UNN.

Funicular service has been temporarily suspended due to a power outage. Currently, hourly power outage schedules are in effect in the city. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. - the message says.

In the morning, the company reported a delay in tram traffic due to a lack of voltage.

Addition

The double-decker city bus MAN A39, donated by Berlin, will operate in Kyiv on route No. 57 this weekend. It has 83 seats, 45 standing places, and is equipped for people with disabilities.