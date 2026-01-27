$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 160 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 18349 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 52713 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 34035 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 39772 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 34670 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 53548 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 28659 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 60716 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23316 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2m/s
100%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decreeJanuary 26, 09:41 PM • 18146 views
System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNSJanuary 27, 12:11 AM • 5898 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to UkraineJanuary 27, 12:45 AM • 17643 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The Telegraph02:28 AM • 23395 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 8444 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 27183 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 52666 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 53520 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 60694 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 53103 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 16669 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 16482 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 17388 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 20524 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 39287 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network

Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Kyiv is experiencing a shortage of public transport drivers, with the greatest need for bus drivers. "Kyivpastrans" offers official employment and training, with an average monthly salary for drivers of about 38-40 thousand hryvnias.

Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services

Kyiv is experiencing a significant shortage of public transport drivers. The company is most in need of bus drivers, but the biggest staff shortage also persists in the trolleybus and tram segments. Andriy Kovalenko, production director of KP "Kyivpastrans", told a UNN journalist more about the driver shortage in Kyiv and the situation in the city.

Details

The main operation of urban passenger transport in Kyiv is organized taking into account available technical and human resources, actual passenger traffic, and the current situation in the city.

The need for bus drivers is 32%. For trolleybuses – 25%, for trams – 21.6%. The need to increase the number of drivers persists, regardless of seasonality. Transport operation is planned taking into account existing passenger traffic and its peak load. In particular, given the current situation in the energy system in Kyiv, electric transport drivers who have the appropriate qualifications and necessary category licenses are temporarily involved in working on bus routes

- Andriy Kovalenko reported.

According to him, the company is systematically working to strengthen its human resources. Employees are offered official employment, shift work schedules, annual paid vacations, the possibility of booking in accordance with legislation, organized transfer, and free travel on the company's ground public transport. It is separately noted that employment of persons with disabilities is possible in the absence of medical contraindications (in the absence of contraindications to employment).

At the same time, new personnel are being trained. The separate division of KP "Kyivpastrans", the Training and Course Combine, constantly recruits and trains new drivers.

The training program includes both theoretical classes and practical driving on specialized equipment. After completing the training, students receive a state-recognized qualified worker certificate. Training for bus drivers for category D lasts 8 weeks (if they have a category B or C license, with at least 3 years of driving experience), for category DE – 4 weeks (with at least 1 year of bus driving experience). Training for tram and trolleybus drivers without experience lasts 12 weeks

- emphasizes the production director.

Such training can be completed free of charge through the Employment Center or through the company's internal programs. However, the average monthly salary of drivers, according to preliminary information, for normal working hours is:

  • 38,556 hryvnias - for bus drivers;
    • 38,140 hryvnias - for tram drivers; - 40,277 hryvnias - for trolleybus drivers.

      At the same time, the level of drivers' salaries depends on the driver's class (I, II, III), hours worked, type of rolling stock, route, etc. KP "Kyivpastrans" continues to work on strengthening its staff and ensuring the stable operation of urban public transport

      - Andriy Kovalenko summarized.

      Alla Kiosak

      SocietyKyiv
      Technology
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      Mobilization
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Kyiv