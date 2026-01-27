Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services

Kyiv is experiencing a significant shortage of public transport drivers. The company is most in need of bus drivers, but the biggest staff shortage also persists in the trolleybus and tram segments. Andriy Kovalenko, production director of KP "Kyivpastrans", told a UNN journalist more about the driver shortage in Kyiv and the situation in the city.

Details

The main operation of urban passenger transport in Kyiv is organized taking into account available technical and human resources, actual passenger traffic, and the current situation in the city.

The need for bus drivers is 32%. For trolleybuses – 25%, for trams – 21.6%. The need to increase the number of drivers persists, regardless of seasonality. Transport operation is planned taking into account existing passenger traffic and its peak load. In particular, given the current situation in the energy system in Kyiv, electric transport drivers who have the appropriate qualifications and necessary category licenses are temporarily involved in working on bus routes - Andriy Kovalenko reported.

According to him, the company is systematically working to strengthen its human resources. Employees are offered official employment, shift work schedules, annual paid vacations, the possibility of booking in accordance with legislation, organized transfer, and free travel on the company's ground public transport. It is separately noted that employment of persons with disabilities is possible in the absence of medical contraindications (in the absence of contraindications to employment).

At the same time, new personnel are being trained. The separate division of KP "Kyivpastrans", the Training and Course Combine, constantly recruits and trains new drivers.

The training program includes both theoretical classes and practical driving on specialized equipment. After completing the training, students receive a state-recognized qualified worker certificate. Training for bus drivers for category D lasts 8 weeks (if they have a category B or C license, with at least 3 years of driving experience), for category DE – 4 weeks (with at least 1 year of bus driving experience). Training for tram and trolleybus drivers without experience lasts 12 weeks - emphasizes the production director.

Such training can be completed free of charge through the Employment Center or through the company's internal programs. However, the average monthly salary of drivers, according to preliminary information, for normal working hours is:

38,556 hryvnias - for bus drivers;

38,140 hryvnias - for tram drivers; - 40,277 hryvnias - for trolleybus drivers.