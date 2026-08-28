Kyiv and the region have been under attack for more than two days in a row – at least 14 warehouses have been damaged

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
08:21 PM • 4150 views
"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region
07:27 PM • 7002 views
In the Kyiv region, warehouses are on fire following a Russian attack — the Regional Military Administration urged residents not to approach the scene because of explosions
05:06 PM • 24603 views
ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine
04:13 PM • 24584 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 32411 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
August 28, 12:36 PM • 26967 views
The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire PointVideo
August 28, 12:21 PM • 36884 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory
August 28, 11:37 AM • 20626 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
August 28, 10:21 AM • 20182 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
August 28, 09:56 AM • 37288 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.6m/s
66%
756mm
Popular news
Explosion in St. Petersburg — Russian helicopter regiment major Sergei Sechkov killedAugust 28, 11:06 AM • 11256 views
"Such statements should lead to the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant" - Foreign Ministry responds to words of the Russian State Duma deputy speakerAugust 28, 11:14 AM • 21571 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 29913 views
The HACC Appeals Chamber refused to transfer Kolomoiskyi’s case to another courtAugust 28, 01:30 PM • 3984 views
An explosion occurred on the Zhytomyr Highway near Kyiv, reportedly followed by detonation.Video06:41 PM • 10577 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 32416 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 29970 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 36885 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 37290 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 37259 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Ratcliffe
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Germany
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 62518 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 93391 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 90092 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 128810 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 111685 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Mushrooms
BM-27 Uragan
BM-30 Smerch

Kyiv and the region have been under attack for more than two days in a row – at least 14 warehouses have been damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Russian strikes on Kyiv and the region have continued for more than two days. Roshen and UNICEF warehouses, a Nova Poshta depot, and book warehouses have been destroyed.

Kyiv and the region have been under attack for more than two days in a row – at least 14 warehouses have been damaged

The Russian attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region has been ongoing almost continuously for 53 hours; over the past two days, at least 14 warehouses in the region have been damaged. During this time, an air raid alert was declared in the capital 25 times, UNN reports.

Details

Among the affected facilities is the Roshen finished-goods warehouse in Chubynske, which was destroyed. The distribution centers of Comfy, "Fora," "Aurora," and "Budynok Ihrashok" were also damaged or destroyed.

A UNICEF warehouse containing humanitarian aid for children and families affected by the war was also destroyed in Chubynske. This is already the organization's second warehouse in the Kyiv region to have been destroyed in the past two months. The damage from the July strike was estimated at nearly $3.9 million.

ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine28.08.26, 20:06 • 24607 views

The "Nova Poshta" depot in Sviatopetrivske burned down completely. During firefighting operations, Russian forces launched a second strike on the site.

Warehouses containing books from Ukrainian publishers and bookstores were also hit, including "A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA," Vivat, "Osnovy," and Readeat. More than 60,000 copies of books burned at one of the warehouses, while Readeat preliminarily estimates its losses at more than UAH 23 million.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses are on fire following a Russian attack — the Regional Military Administration urged residents not to approach the scene because of explosions28.08.26, 22:27 • 7008 views

Overall, at least 14 warehouses in the Kyiv region were damaged over the course of two days. As of the evening of August 28, Russian attacks on the capital and the region had already continued for more than two days.

We remind you

Temporarily traffic is closed for all vehicles on the section of the M-06 "Kyiv — Chop" highway from kilometer 15 to kilometer 32.  

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv region
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Nova Poshta
UNICEF
Kyiv