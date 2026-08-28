Kyiv and the region have been under attack for more than two days in a row – at least 14 warehouses have been damaged

The Russian attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region has been ongoing almost continuously for 53 hours; over the past two days, at least 14 warehouses in the region have been damaged. During this time, an air raid alert was declared in the capital 25 times, UNN reports.

Details

Among the affected facilities is the Roshen finished-goods warehouse in Chubynske, which was destroyed. The distribution centers of Comfy, "Fora," "Aurora," and "Budynok Ihrashok" were also damaged or destroyed.

A UNICEF warehouse containing humanitarian aid for children and families affected by the war was also destroyed in Chubynske. This is already the organization's second warehouse in the Kyiv region to have been destroyed in the past two months. The damage from the July strike was estimated at nearly $3.9 million.

ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine

The "Nova Poshta" depot in Sviatopetrivske burned down completely. During firefighting operations, Russian forces launched a second strike on the site.

Warehouses containing books from Ukrainian publishers and bookstores were also hit, including "A-BA-BA-HA-LA-MA-HA," Vivat, "Osnovy," and Readeat. More than 60,000 copies of books burned at one of the warehouses, while Readeat preliminarily estimates its losses at more than UAH 23 million.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses are on fire following a Russian attack — the Regional Military Administration urged residents not to approach the scene because of explosions

Overall, at least 14 warehouses in the Kyiv region were damaged over the course of two days. As of the evening of August 28, Russian attacks on the capital and the region had already continued for more than two days.

We remind you

Temporarily traffic is closed for all vehicles on the section of the M-06 "Kyiv — Chop" highway from kilometer 15 to kilometer 32.