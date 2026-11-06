Kyiv and four regions switched to emergency power cuts — how many hours without electricity

Kyiv and four regions have been switched to emergency power outages as of the morning of November 6. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

As of this hour, emergency power outages totaling five schedules have been forcibly introduced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions. This is necessary to prevent a drop in the voltage level in the power system - Ukrenergo reported.

What power outage schedules are and how they work

As energy specialists explained, the greater the electricity deficit, the more outage schedules are applied, and therefore the duration of outages increases.

With four schedules, outages can already last 12+ hours.

State of the power system

According to Ukrenergo, the situation in the power system remains difficult due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Today, November 6, in some regions of Ukraine, capacity restriction schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules for other categories of consumers are in effect, totaling from 2.5 to 4 schedules," the company said.

The situation remains particularly difficult in Kyiv. Because of this, outage schedules may change frequently throughout the day. Energy specialists are working continuously to stabilize the situation and return to predictable outage schedules, Ukrenergo noted.

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