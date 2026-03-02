Kuwaiti air defense mistakenly shot down three American F-15 fighters in a "friendly fire" incident - US command

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 3614 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 3946 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 32522 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 65683 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 62328 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 67412 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 74787 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 74993 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78396 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79902 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.9m/s
64%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 47107 views
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - mediaMarch 2, 02:27 AM • 20405 views
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 18935 views
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 15807 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 22650 views
Publications
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 3578 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 125560 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 131401 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 112512 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 113420 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Yuzhanina Nina Petrivna
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 68054 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 65839 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 61238 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 59559 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 71665 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
S-300 missile system

Kuwaiti air defense mistakenly shot down three American F-15 fighters in a "friendly fire" incident - US command

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Three American F-15E fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defense systems during an operation. All six pilots ejected and are in stable condition.

Kuwaiti air defense mistakenly shot down three American F-15 fighters in a "friendly fire" incident - US command
defense.gov

Three American F-15 fighter jets were involved in a "friendly fire" incident in Kuwait - US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defense systems, the pilots are safe, the US Central Command reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"At 11:03 PM ET on March 1 (06:03 AM on March 2 Kyiv time), three American F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury were shot down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident," the statement said.

"During active hostilities, which included attacks by Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones, US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defense systems," CENTCOM reported.

It is noted that "all six crew members safely ejected, were safely evacuated, and are in stable condition."

"Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation," CENTCOM stated.

The cause of the incident, it is noted, is under investigation.

Kuwait reports crash of several US military aircraft02.03.26, 10:19 • 4494 views

Earlier, Iran claimed that it had allegedly struck American aircraft.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
United States Central Command
Kuwait
United States
Iran