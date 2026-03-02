Kuwaiti air defense mistakenly shot down three American F-15 fighters in a "friendly fire" incident - US command

defense.gov

Three American F-15 fighter jets were involved in a "friendly fire" incident in Kuwait - US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defense systems, the pilots are safe, the US Central Command reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"At 11:03 PM ET on March 1 (06:03 AM on March 2 Kyiv time), three American F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury were shot down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident," the statement said.

"During active hostilities, which included attacks by Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones, US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defense systems," CENTCOM reported.

It is noted that "all six crew members safely ejected, were safely evacuated, and are in stable condition."

"Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation," CENTCOM stated.

The cause of the incident, it is noted, is under investigation.

Kuwait reports crash of several US military aircraft

Earlier, Iran claimed that it had allegedly struck American aircraft.