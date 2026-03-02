Kuwait reports crash of several US military aircraft
Kyiv • UNN
Kuwait's Ministry of Defense reported the crash of several US military aircraft. The crews survived unharmed and are in stable condition.
Kuwait's Ministry of Defense announced that "several units of US military aircraft" crashed on Monday, UNN reports, citing CNN and Sky News.
Details
It notes that the aircraft crews "survived unharmed" and are in a "stable" condition after being evacuated and transported to hospitals.
The Ministry states that it continues to investigate "the causes of the incident."
This statement came after videos were published showing a fighter jet crashing in Kuwait and the pilot parachuting to the ground.
