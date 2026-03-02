$43.100.11
March 1, 08:23 PM • 24747 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 47489 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 46218 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 52259 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 62708 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 69091 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 73601 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 78612 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 81112 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 75525 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Kuwait reports crash of several US military aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1664 views

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense reported the crash of several US military aircraft. The crews survived unharmed and are in stable condition.

Kuwait reports crash of several US military aircraft

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense announced that "several units of US military aircraft" crashed on Monday, UNN reports, citing CNN and Sky News.

Details

It notes that the aircraft crews "survived unharmed" and are in a "stable" condition after being evacuated and transported to hospitals.

The Ministry states that it continues to investigate "the causes of the incident."

This statement came after videos were published showing a fighter jet crashing in Kuwait and the pilot parachuting to the ground.

US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait - Media02.03.26, 08:33 • 3808 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Kuwait