Kursk operation is a very strong trump card in all negotiations - Zelensky

The operation in the Kursk region of Russia is a very strong trump card in all negotiations, especially with the countries of the Global South. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview during a telethon, UNN reports.

Kursk is a very strong trump card in all negotiations, especially with countries that are very important to us. Especially with the countries of the Global South. I never thought that they would be so influenced, - Zelensky said.

The President said the Kursk operation "turned everything upside down" in the summer.

A voice that is not pro-Ukrainian, and even in Europe, it has become loud, and all these dialogues and conversations have begun that Ukraine is losing. Not just a freeze, but Ukraine is losing. We need to persuade Putin not to occupy the whole of Ukraine, and the Kursk operation has simply turned everything around - Zelensky said.

Addendum

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov refrained from answering the question about the impact of the operation in the Kursk region on the situation at the front and noted that it is quite tense and everyone understands this.

In September, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi statedthat Russia was planning an offensive in Sumy region, but Ukraine was the first to attack the occupiers in Kursk region, reducing the threat of a Russian offensive and also moving the fighting to enemy territory.

Bloomberg reportedthat the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation have already lost half of the captured territory, and by the beginning of spring 2025, the Ukrainian military may withdraw from Kursk region, as they will risk being surrounded.