Kursk operation is a very strong trump card in all negotiations - Zelensky

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 28, 02:48 PM • 134937 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 134162 views
05:55 PM • 61119 views
06:08 PM • 103370 views
06:35 PM • 105570 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154089 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175292 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167300 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 194897 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 184023 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 134162 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 134937 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 144177 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135725 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 152807 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50857 views

The President said that the operation in the Kursk region has become a powerful bargaining chip in negotiations with the countries of the Global South. According to Bloomberg, the Ukrainian Armed Forces may leave the Kursk region by spring 2025.

The operation in the Kursk region of Russia is a very strong trump card in all negotiations, especially with the countries of the Global South. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview during a telethon, UNN reports.

Kursk is a very strong trump card in all negotiations, especially with countries that are very important to us. Especially with the countries of the Global South. I never thought that they would be so influenced,

- Zelensky said.

The President said the Kursk operation "turned everything upside down" in the summer.

A voice that is not pro-Ukrainian, and even in Europe, it has become loud, and all these dialogues and conversations have begun that Ukraine is losing. Not just a freeze, but Ukraine is losing. We need to persuade Putin not to occupy the whole of Ukraine, and the Kursk operation has simply turned everything around

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov refrained from answering the question about the impact of the operation in the Kursk region on the situation at the front and noted that it is quite tense and everyone understands this.

In September, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi statedthat Russia was planning an offensive in Sumy region, but Ukraine was the first to attack the occupiers in Kursk region, reducing the threat of a Russian offensive and also moving the fighting to enemy territory.

Bloomberg reportedthat the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation have already lost half of the captured territory, and by the beginning of spring 2025, the Ukrainian military may withdraw from Kursk region, as they will risk being surrounded.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising