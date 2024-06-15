Kuleba discusses acceleration of arms supplies to Ukraine with Borrell

On the sidelines of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said this on X, UNN reports .

Details

During the meeting, the diplomats welcomed the adoption of the Framework Program, which paved the way for the practical start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

I thanked Josep for all his successful efforts and those of the EU in encouraging countries from around the world to participate in the Summit (...) We also coordinated efforts to increase and accelerate arms supplies to Ukraine, with a focus on air defense systems and ammunition - Kuleba summarized.

Recall

On Friday, June 14, European Union ambassadors agreed on a negotiating framework for accession talks between Ukraine and Moldova.