Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Kremlin conceals the extent of negative impact on the Russian economy due to the war in Ukraine - ISW

Kremlin conceals the extent of negative impact on the Russian economy due to the war in Ukraine - ISW

Mishustin and Putin are trying to convince that the Russian economy is stable despite the sanctions. The ISW points to the concealment of the real impact of the war and much higher inflation than the official 9.9%.

The Kremlin authorities are extending their information campaign to conceal the extent of the negative impact on the Russian economy due to the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to an analytical report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).  

Details

According to analysts at the Institute of War Studies, the Kremlin continues to conduct an information campaign, probably aimed at both domestic and international audiences, which aims to conceal the extent of the negative impact of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine on the Russian economy.

It is noted that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 7 to discuss the state of the Russian economy.

Mishustin said that Russia's GDP grew by 4.1% in 2024, mainly due to the “intensive” growth of Russia's manufacturing industry - likely referring to Russia's build-up of its defense industrial base since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022

- reporting ISW.

Mishustin also noted that the main contribution to the growth of the manufacturing industry in Russia was made by mechanical engineering, transport engineering, automotive engineering, and the production of computer and electronic equipment. He also stated that inflation in Russia reached 9.52% in 2024, while Putin declared that as of February 3, 2025, inflation was already 9.9%.

However, real inflation in Russia is much higher than the official statistics that the Kremlin is willing to make public (some studies indicate that the inflation rate in Russia is closer to 20 percent)

- the Institute's report says.

Mishustin emphasized the low unemployment rate in Russia in 2024 at 2.5 percent, but only briefly acknowledged the significant labor shortage in Russia that is the reason for the low unemployment rate in Russia.

Mishustin noted that Russia's economic growth may be less significant in 2025, as it is very important to stop inflation and ensure long-term economic growth.

...probably a signal to prepare the Russian population for economic difficulties in 2025. Mishustin and Putin also tried to present the Russian economy as stable in the face of international economic pressure. Mishustin claimed that Russia's fuel and energy complex was adapting and finding new markets

- ISW analysts write .

Mishustin argued that the Russian economy has “successfully coped” with “unprecedented sanctions pressure” in recent years, and that anti-Russian sanctions are hurting the countries that imposed them more than the sanctions are hurting Russia.

russia has lost more than 1.5 million able-bodied citizens due to the war: what awaits the russian economy06.01.25, 20:32 • 30215 views

“Mishustin and Putin, in particular, did not mention that the Russian Central Bank raised the interest rate to 21% in October 2024, or how Russia has used funds from the National Welfare Fund to finance its military efforts over the past three years. The liquid part of the Russian National Welfare Fund may be exhausted by the fall of 2025,” the Institute for the Study of War reported.

ISW's key findings for February 7:

  • Ukrainian troops made some progress during mechanized assaults on the front lines in Kursk region on February 6, but Russian sources claimed on February 6 and 7 that Russian troops had at least temporarily stopped the advance of Ukrainian troops southeast of Suzha.
  • The Kremlin continues to conduct an information campaign, probably aimed at both domestic and international audiences, which aims to conceal the extent of the negative impact of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine on the Russian economy.
  • The Ukrainian military continues to emphasize the growing potential of drone production and its effectiveness on the battlefield, but acknowledges that Ukraine must solve problems with the supply of its armed forces to completely stop Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine.
  • Interim Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra said in an interview with the Washington Post that Syria is open to Russia keeping its air and naval bases in Syria if it is “beneficial” for Syria.
  • Azerbaijani-Russian relations continue to deteriorate following Russia's refusal to accept full responsibility for the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane on December 25, 2024, which was allegedly shot down in midair by Russian air defense before crashing in Aktau, Kazakhstan.
  • On February 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appoints Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk and Captain Valeriy Churkin as Deputy Defense Ministers.
  • Russian troops have recently advanced near Borova and Toretsk.
  • The Russian government continues to use its “Time of Heroes” program to appoint veterans of the war in Ukraine to positions in regional authorities.

Recall

Russia consistently denies Ukraine's sovereignty and justifies its aggression with propaganda about so-called “historical lands.” Viktor Medvedchuk, the godfather of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former head of the banned OPZZh party, has directly called for the annexation of Ukraine.

Zelensky: Russian army in Kursk region has brought North Korean soldiers back - Zelensky07.02.25, 19:37 • 27311 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
north-koreaNorth Korea
syriaSyria
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan

