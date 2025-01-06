The Russian economy has already lost between 1.5 and 1.7 million able-bodied citizens due to the seconding to Ukraine. In 2025, the labor market in Russia is expected to experience an increase in the shortage of personnel, a slowdown in wage growth, and unemployment at the current level. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As for the development of the situation on the labor market in Russia in the long term, it is reported that by 2045 the employment market in Russia will be reduced by 7-10 million people from the current 76 million employed citizens.

The deteriorating situation in the labor market is leading to deepening stagflationary processes in the Russian economy, with rising inflation due to rising wages, declining production, and bankruptcies of a number of companies.

As noted by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the shortage of working-age population in Russia is also one of the factors that keep the Russian authorities from announcing a new wave of mobilization.

Recall

Kirill Budanov , the head of the GUR, said that the Russian economy will reach a dangerous point in 2025. russia plans to spend 41% of its budget on the war and is capable of continuing hostilities at the current level.