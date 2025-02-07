Zelensky: Russian army in Kursk region has brought North Korean soldiers back - Zelensky

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 21162 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65203 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102521 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105899 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123662 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102322 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129641 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103545 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113304 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106508 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103003 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 91028 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112229 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106659 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 21176 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123665 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129641 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162580 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152685 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5817 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106659 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112229 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138514 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140291 views
Zelensky: Russian army in Kursk region has brought North Korean soldiers back - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27312 views

The Russian army has again engaged DPRK soldiers in combat operations in the Kursk region. According to Zelenskyy, a significant number of occupants, including North Korean soldiers, were destroyed.

In the Kursk region, the Russian army has again brought in North Korean soldiers to take part in hostilities. A significant number of occupants have been destroyed, including hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Also today, there was a report from the chief commander on the situation in Donetsk and Kursk regions. There have been new assaults in the Kursk operation areas - the Russian army and North Korean soldiers have been deployed again. A significant number of occupants have been killed, we are talking about hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers. And this is very important - the battles are on Russian territory in order to prevent the tension against our cities, our land; and we have 60 thousand Russian army troops in Kursk region on our territory, on the frontline - these are 60 thousand that did not add to the already significant occupier's forces in Pokrovske and other areas of our Donetsk region 

- Zelensky said.

Recall

The Times reported that "North Korean soldiers who joined their Russian allies in the battle against Ukrainian forces have been pulled back from the front lines after suffering heavy casualties, according to Ukrainian and American officials.

"The presence of DPRK troops has not been observed for about three weeks, and they were probably forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses," Colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko told the TV channel.

The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, stated that about 8,000 DPRK troops continue to fight on the front line in Kursk, although their activity has decreased. Budanov denied media reports that North Korean troops had withdrawn from the front line.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
north-koreaNorth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

