Zelensky: Russian army in Kursk region has brought North Korean soldiers back - Zelensky

In the Kursk region, the Russian army has again brought in North Korean soldiers to take part in hostilities. A significant number of occupants have been destroyed, including hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Also today, there was a report from the chief commander on the situation in Donetsk and Kursk regions. There have been new assaults in the Kursk operation areas - the Russian army and North Korean soldiers have been deployed again. A significant number of occupants have been killed, we are talking about hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers. And this is very important - the battles are on Russian territory in order to prevent the tension against our cities, our land; and we have 60 thousand Russian army troops in Kursk region on our territory, on the frontline - these are 60 thousand that did not add to the already significant occupier's forces in Pokrovske and other areas of our Donetsk region - Zelensky said.

Recall

The Times reported that "North Korean soldiers who joined their Russian allies in the battle against Ukrainian forces have been pulled back from the front lines after suffering heavy casualties, according to Ukrainian and American officials.

"The presence of DPRK troops has not been observed for about three weeks, and they were probably forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses," Colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko told the TV channel.

The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, stated that about 8,000 DPRK troops continue to fight on the front line in Kursk, although their activity has decreased. Budanov denied media reports that North Korean troops had withdrawn from the front line.