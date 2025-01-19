ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Kolomoisky's defense has read less than half of the volumes of criminal proceedings - BES

Kolomoisky's defense has read less than half of the volumes of criminal proceedings - BES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50507 views

Kolomoisky's lawyers have studied 225 of the 550 volumes of the BES criminal proceedings. The case concerns the misappropriation of NBU funds allocated for the refinancing of Privatbank

The defense of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has read 225 of the 550 volumes of the BES criminal proceedings, the Bureau of Economic Security reported on Sunday, UNN reports.

In August last year, the BES detectives separated the materials of the pre-trial investigation against the well-known oligarch into a separate criminal proceeding, where they announced the completion of the investigation under 4 articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 366 (forgery), Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 200 (Unlawful actions with transfer documents, payment cards and other means of access to bank accounts, electronic money), Art. 27, para. 3, Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime), Art. 27, para. 3, Art. 191, para. 5 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office).

At the same time, the investigation of other members  of the group organized and led by the oligarch is ongoing. 

The BES detectives are also investigating a case involving two ferroalloy plants affiliated with well-known Ukrainian oligarchs. Currently, ARMA has started inspecting the property of the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant owned by Kolomoisky. The property of the enterprise was transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency in accordance with the decision of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

Previously

The pre-trial investigation established that in 2014, officials of PrivatBank misappropriated funds from the National Bank of Ukraine allocated for refinancing the bank in the amount of over UAH 19 billion. The basis for such actions was dubious loan agreements secured by property rights to goods and assets, including the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant.

The BES detectives also found that the companies had been exporting ferroalloy products to Austria, Cyprus and a number of other European countries for a long period of time. When selling the raw materials to foreign buyers, the plants' officials deliberately understated their value. This allowed them to evade taxes on a particularly large scale.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. 

Recall 

In August, it was reported that law enforcement officers had completed an investigation into businessman Ihor Kolomoisky for embezzlement of UAH 5.36 billion and legalization of UAH 4.1 billion.

Businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has had his pre-trial restraint changed from custody to bail of over UAH 1.87 billion in one of his cases.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising