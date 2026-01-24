$43.170.01
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko's calls to leave the city due to the energy situation have not stopped the housing rental market. Rental prices for apartments in the capital continue to rise, especially for energy-independent properties.

Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents of the capital to stock up on food if possible and temporarily leave the city due to the difficult situation in the energy system. According to him, the city is preparing for various scenarios, including further attacks on critical infrastructure.

The capital, due to the very difficult situation in the energy sector and understanding that the enemy is very likely to continue attacking the critical infrastructure of the city and the country, is preparing to respond to various scenarios

- the mayor's statement reads.

Against the backdrop of these statements, the question arises: have the city authorities' calls for temporary departure from Kyiv affected the housing rental market?

The market has not stopped

Larisa Stavynoha, President of the Union of Real Estate Specialists of Ukraine, notes that as of now, no sharp changes have occurred in the rental market, she told UNN. 

"I cannot say that the market has stopped, that nothing is being rented out. Everything was rented out, and it still is," she said.

According to her, the situation differs depending on the specific building.

"The situation is very different and depends on the specific building. There are buildings where there are no serious problems with energy and utilities, and there are those where these problems are significant, and the price also depends on this. But this is not a story about one separate apartment or one owner. The entire city and the entire country are in such a situation today - it's just that some were able to adapt better, and some were not," said the president of the Union of Real Estate Specialists. 

What tenants are looking for this winter

The main requests of tenants this winter are related to the energy independence of buildings.

"If it's high-rise buildings, then more often than not, when renting an apartment, they ask if there are energy hubs for heat and water supply, and if the elevators are working. In such buildings, the rental price does not fall, it holds and even grows," she says. 

However, in the old housing stock, the situation is different.

"If it's old housing stock, where there are no such opportunities, or there are no condominiums, or there are no management companies that can solve these issues on their own, then in such buildings prices do not increase. But there is still demand, because everyone has their own financial capabilities," emphasizes Larisa Stavynoha. 

The future belongs to energy-independent apartments

According to Larisa Stavynoha, apartments with autonomous power sources are becoming increasingly in demand.

She predicts that in new residential complexes, such apartments will be rented out first and at a higher price.

"I think that in the future, especially in new residential complexes, apartments with such equipment will be rented out first and at a higher price."

Which districts of the capital are in greatest demand

According to the expert, the greatest demand is observed on the right bank of the capital and in the directions of exits from the city.

"The right bank and the Zhytomyr and Odesa directions are in greatest demand," she says. 

The left bank, on the contrary, is losing tenants.

"Those who live on the left bank are trying to move, even to worse conditions, to the right bank," the expert notes. 

The president of the Union of Real Estate Specialists names interruptions in transport during air raids and power supply as the main reason.

Demand for private houses has increased, prices have soared

According to Larisa Stavynoha, last winter, renting private houses in Kyiv was difficult due to high heating costs, but now the situation has changed, as houses are becoming more autonomous. 

"Last winter, private houses were difficult to rent out because heating was quite expensive, people did not want to incur these costs. Now the situation has changed: demand for autonomous houses is growing, and prices have risen significantly. If there are generators, fireplaces, autonomous heating devices or solar panels, then prices are even higher. Therefore, prices for houses have increased significantly, and demand has increased significantly. They are rented out very quickly," she noted. 

Larisa Stavynoha also notes a new trend among tenants.

"People are now uniting in two or three families and renting a house for the winter to get through these difficult months. What I see is that houses are now being rented for 2-2.5 thousand dollars, although previously we could not rent similar houses even for 15 thousand hryvnias."

Such changes are occurring due to electricity and heating outages in the city, as well as the desire of tenants to have more autonomous housing. 

Demand for housing outside Kyiv

Demand for housing outside Kyiv in the region is growing, especially among those looking for more autonomous living options during the difficult energy situation.

"As for directions, the greatest demand is currently observed at the Zhytomyr and Odesa exits. People are looking for housing in the region where stable heat and electricity supply can be ensured, to be less dependent on city networks and to live more autonomously."

Overall, apartment rental prices in Kyiv continue to rise

According to Larisa Stavynoha, despite the difficult situation with energy supply and calls to leave Kyiv, apartment rental prices in the capital are generally rising.

"If we take statistics for 2025, on average, one-room apartments increased by 6% over the year, two-room apartments by 4%, and three-room apartments by 5%. This indicates that demand for housing remains, even despite the difficult conditions," she concluded. 

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

