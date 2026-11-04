King Charles III’s tour of Caribbean countries was accompanied by protests over Britain’s colonial past

Photo: BBC

King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Queen Camilla are concluding their tour of Caribbean countries, which was accompanied by protests and demands for compensation for the consequences of the transatlantic slave trade. The British monarch expressed deep regret over the country's colonial past, but did not formally apologize or support the payment of reparations, UNN writes, citing the BBC.

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During the trip, activists and representatives of Caribbean states called on the British Crown to acknowledge responsibility for the centuries-long exploitation of the populations of the former colonies.

They stressed that the United Kingdom gained significant economic benefits from the slave trade, the consequences of which continue to affect the development of Caribbean countries.

Charles III expressed regret but did not apologize

During a speech at the Commonwealth summit in Antigua and Barbuda, the British monarch called the transatlantic slave trade a shameful chapter in history.

The transatlantic slave trade continues to cast a shadow over these islands and other countries of our Commonwealth. As I have said before, this shameful chapter in history fills my heart with horror and my soul with the deepest personal sorrow — Charles III said.

Despite these words, the king did not issue an official apology on behalf of the British Crown and did not express support for demands for financial compensation.

The issue of reparations remains one of the main points of contention in the United Kingdom's relations with its former colonies.

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