King Charles left without an umbrella in a tropical downpour - his reaction was caught on video

Britain’s King Charles threw up his hands in despair after being caught in a tropical downpour in Antigua, while his wife, Queen Camilla, calmly walked away, taking the only umbrella with her. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

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The couple’s Caribbean tour was marked by a discussion about Britain’s role in the slave trade, but it was the sight of the drenched monarch that made the headlines on Sunday, November 1, the publication writes.

When heavy rain fell on 77-year-old Charles, he gestured and looked around, trying to attract the attention of someone who could help, while Camilla was protected from the downpour.

Local residents taking part in a parade marking Antigua and Barbuda’s Independence Day did not flinch despite the storm.

Eventually, Charles was given an umbrella, and he was seen joking about his experience with Prime Minister Gaston Browne. "I think I’m going to grow cress on my suit now," he said in a video posted on the royal family’s Instagram account.

This is not the first time Charles’s emotions have been captured in public, the publication notes.

Shortly after he became king in 2022, in an incident that went viral on social media, he reacted furiously when a pen spilled ink onto his hand at an event in Northern Ireland.

"Oh God, I hate this," he said.

"I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking ​time," he continued.

Since then, he has poked fun at himself, joking at a subsequent event: "I hope my pen works. Usually it doesn’t work."

On Tuesday, November 3, he is due to deliver a speech to Commonwealth leaders. Since ascending to the throne, he has expressed sympathy for the suffering caused by slavery without crossing the line Britain has long resisted: an apology, the publication writes.

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