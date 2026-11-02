King Charles left without an umbrella in a tropical downpour - his reaction was caught on video

$45.350.1850.680.00
ukenru
10:56 AM • 7034 views
Five months without losing positions and 1,700 targets hit: the week's results at the front
09:25 AM • 12516 views
Russian strikes increase Ukraine's need for foreign aid - Bloomberg
Exclusive
November 2, 06:35 AM • 30192 views
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
November 2, 05:50 AM • 24705 views
Russia lost a record 2,500 troops in one day, one every 35 seconds – General Staff
November 2, 05:21 AM • 23224 views
Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine’s regions: where the enemy struck and the aftermath of the attacksPhotoVideo
November 2, 03:17 AM • 26145 views
The Russian "Filin" missile, which has begun to be used against Ukraine, has significant limitations: what is known about its threat
November 2, 02:16 AM • 23471 views
Russia suffered a record loss of 54,400 troops in October but failed to achieve its objectives — Sybiha
November 2, 01:17 AM • 21109 views
What Ukraine can use to replace the scarce Patriot missiles as early as this winter: experts name possible options
November 2, 12:14 AM • 18250 views
After fake alerts in Ukraine, someone hacked Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry app and announced the threat of a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation – ATESHPhoto
November 1, 11:37 PM • 15418 views
In Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, gasoline sales have been limited to 40 liters following a strike on an oil refinery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
0m/s
90%
759mm
Popular news
Scientists reconstructed the face of a person who lived 315,000 years ago: what one of the earliest Homo sapiens looked likePhotoNovember 2, 03:05 AM • 19477 views
Michael Mann, the director of the cult film "Heat," accidentally shot himself at a shooting range in Los AngelesNovember 2, 04:05 AM • 17748 views
A Russian strike on a dormitory housing internally displaced people in Vinnytsia region claimed the lives of 2 people, while 6 others were injured, including 4 childrenNovember 2, 04:17 AM • 19386 views
Suki Waterhouse revealed the truth about her secret wedding to Robert PattinsonNovember 2, 05:05 AM • 15892 views
Heidi Klum appeared at Halloween without her husband and explained his unexpected absenceNovember 2, 05:46 AM • 13295 views
Publications
Trust worth $113 million: what the loan for Fire Point backed by a Danish state guarantee means for Ukraine’s defense industryPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 06:35 AM • 30167 views
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvestNovember 1, 01:07 PM • 50472 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
Exclusive
November 1, 10:55 AM • 53776 views
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 68031 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 67534 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Philippe of Belgium
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protests have turned tourists away from Paris — Airbnb bookings have plummeted12:46 PM • 0 views
King Charles left without an umbrella in a tropical downpour - his reaction was caught on videoVideo12:29 PM • 620 views
Chris Pratt shared how he went from living in a van to Hollywood after a chance encounterVideo11:50 AM • 1666 views
Real Madrid match not broadcast in China after Mbappé scandal08:42 AM • 7884 views
Heidi Klum appeared at Halloween without her husband and explained his unexpected absenceNovember 2, 05:46 AM • 13427 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
Fox News

King Charles left without an umbrella in a tropical downpour - his reaction was caught on video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

King Charles got soaked in a tropical downpour in Antigua while Camilla walked away with the only umbrella. Later, the monarch joked about his wet suit.

King Charles left without an umbrella in a tropical downpour - his reaction was caught on video

Britain’s King Charles threw up his hands in despair after being caught in a tropical downpour in Antigua, while his wife, Queen Camilla, calmly walked away, taking the only umbrella with her. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The couple’s Caribbean tour was marked by a discussion about Britain’s role in the slave trade, but it was the sight of the drenched monarch that made the headlines on Sunday, November 1, the publication writes.

When heavy rain fell on 77-year-old Charles, he gestured and looked around, trying to attract the attention of someone who could help, while Camilla was protected from the downpour.

Local residents taking part in a parade marking Antigua and Barbuda’s Independence Day did not flinch despite the storm.

Eventually, Charles was given an umbrella, and he was seen joking about his experience with Prime Minister Gaston Browne. "I think I’m going to grow cress on my suit now," he said in a video posted on the royal family’s Instagram account.

This is not the first time Charles’s emotions have been captured in public, the publication notes.

Shortly after he became king in 2022, in an incident that went viral on social media, he reacted furiously when a pen spilled ink onto his hand at an event in Northern Ireland.

"Oh God, I hate this," he said.

"I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking ​time," he continued.

Since then, he has poked fun at himself, joking at a subsequent event: "I hope my pen works. Usually it doesn’t work."

On Tuesday, November 3, he is due to deliver a speech to Commonwealth leaders. Since ascending to the throne, he has expressed sympathy for the suffering caused by slavery without crossing the line Britain has long resisted: an apology, the publication writes.

Princess Diana’s brother’s new book has sparked a war of words with King Charles22.09.26, 09:39 • 44482 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Rains in Ukraine
Queen Camilla
Reuters
Charles III
Great Britain