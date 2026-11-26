North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the further expansion of the country’s nuclear program, including increased focus on tactical nuclear weapons. This was reported by DPA, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to North Korean state media, during a visit to an unnamed nuclear facility, Kim called on the defense industry to pay particular attention to the use of tactical nuclear weapons to carry out various tasks.

He called North Korea’s constitutionally enshrined status as a nuclear state “absolutely inviolable” and warned that any attempt to question it would be regarded as an “open declaration of war.”

Additionally

In August, South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-baek estimated that Pyongyang possessed up to 120 nuclear warheads. Meanwhile, the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) estimates the figure at approximately 60, an estimate also cited by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Since 2006, North Korea has been subject to stringent UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

russia vetoed the extension of the mandate of the UN sanctions monitoring panel in 2024. At the same time, Pyongyang supports russia’s aggression against Ukraine, sends weapons to the russian federation, and North Korean troops are fighting on the side of the Russian army against Ukraine.

Recall

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a decision to temporarily suspend military assistance to russia amid worsening diplomatic relations between the two states.