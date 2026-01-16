Kidnapped a man and demanded $6,000: TCC military personnel detained in Odesa

Photo: Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Odesa, three employees of the district territorial recruitment and social support center, as well as a member of a public organization, were exposed for extortion. According to the investigation, they kidnapped a man, drove him around the city for an hour, demanding $6,000. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On the evening of January 15, prosecutors, together with SBU officers, exposed three employees of the district territorial recruitment and social support center, as well as a member of a public organization, for extortion. During mobilization measures in the Kyiv district of Odesa, they unlawfully deprived a man of his liberty, put him on a bus. Using physical coercion, they drove him around the city for about an hour. - the report says.

It is reported that the man was demanded $6,000 for not being delivered to the RTCC.

All those involved in the crime were detained. The issue of notifying these persons of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is being decided. - added the prosecutor's office.

Recall

The Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly deliver them to centers. This can only be done by the police in case of a person's search.