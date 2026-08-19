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Khmara and Sybiha outlined key priorities in their roles as heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3846 views

The defense and foreign ministers outlined their priorities: strengthening the military, developing the defense industry, and pursuing diplomacy for the sake of a just peace.

Khmara and Sybiha outlined key priorities in their roles as heads of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Photo: Video screenshot

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha outlined key priorities during their speeches in the Verkhovna Rada. In particular, the frontline and strengthening the military, the development of the defense industry, achieving a just peace, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, preserving identity and strengthening ties with Ukrainians worldwide, reports UNN.

Details

A powerful enemy is waging war against us. russia is using the most insidious and brutal methods of warfare. We know about its future steps, mobilization plans, and strategy for the fall and winter. Therefore, we will do everything to protect Ukraine, reduce Russia’s war potential as much as possible, and force the enemy into a just peace. This is the task that the country’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief has set for all of us

- Khmara said.

According to him, there are three key priorities:

  • the frontline and strengthening the military;
    • people;
      • the development of the defense industry.

        The frontline. This concerns seizing the strategic initiative in all domains of warfare: on land, at sea, in the air, and in the information space. The frontline’s needs must quickly reach the ministry, and the ministry’s decisions must reach the frontline. The military needs weapons: plenty of them, on time, and precisely those that deliver results. Through transparent procedures and without unnecessary bureaucracy, procurement will work exclusively for the frontline and the defense of Ukraine, rather than for any particular interests. Therefore, we are adapting the supply system to the pace of the war. We are also working with our allies to protect Ukraine’s skies from Russian ballistic missiles. I thank the countries that have supported us for years

        - Khmara said.

        He emphasized that a particular focus was being placed on Deep Strike and Middle Strike.

        The operation against Novorossiysk and a series of successful strikes before it demonstrated the strength of cooperation among the Defense Forces, manufacturers, and state institutions. There will be more Ukrainian weapons, and the strikes will be more accurate

         - Khmara added.

        He also emphasized that his task was to communicate directly with the defenders: to hear commanders, hear soldiers, and hear the wounded.

        From my own experience, I also know that a soldier is motivated when they feel respected, receive quality training, and have fair service rules. The development of the defense industry. The defense industrial sector is the foundation of our strength today and our security for years to come. Therefore, our task is to develop it and increase production

        - the minister concluded.

        Andrii Sybiha outlined three key priorities for the work of the Foreign Ministry, namely: achieving a just peace, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, preserving identity, and strengthening the ties of Ukrainians worldwide with their homeland.

        We are at a decisive stage of the war. A stage at which diplomacy itself is acquiring particular importance. This is a time of Ukraine’s new geopolitical role, but also of challenges on an unprecedented scale. This places a special responsibility on all of us. It dictates the logic of our actions. Nothing is more important than ending the war

        - Sybiha said.

        According to the minister, Ukrainian diplomacy is embarking on a course of maximizing pragmatism and economic focus in foreign policy.

        Sybiha said that the most urgent task in the defense sphere was strengthening the air shield and protection against ballistic missiles. It is important to involve allies to the maximum extent in order to ensure parity, superiority, and asymmetry for the Ukrainian military.

        To end the war, strength is needed on the battlefield and at the negotiating table. And here diplomacy is coming to the forefront. Involving the United States, Europe’s active role, pressure on moscow, and strengthening Ukraine: new packages of military support, a deterrence package, scaling up the defense industry

        - the minister emphasized.

        He separately emphasized active work with neighbors, key European capitals, and other candidates in order to open all clusters for EU accession as soon as possible.

        We remind you

        The Verkhovna Rada reappointed Andrii Sybiha as Foreign Minister for the third time.

        The Verkhovna Rada also appointed Yevhenii Khmara as the new Defense Minister of Ukraine.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

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