Khamenei vowed to leave Israel "helpless": Tehran "will not limit itself to half-measures in response"

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that after the attack on residential areas in some Iranian cities, Iran will respond in such a way that Israel will be left "helpless". This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Khamenei made a special appeal to the command of the силового block and the population of the country.

He stated that the Iranian armed forces will leave Israel "helpless".

Khamenei also said that after Iran's response, Israel "will not remain unscathed" as Tehran "will not resort to half-measures in its response".

The Israel Defense Forces reports a strike on a nuclear facility in Isfahan

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force had attacked Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

In response to the growing tension between Israel and Iran, the United States has begun transferring military resources to the Middle East, including Navy destroyers, amid concerns about a large-scale response from Tehran. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is already holding a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Council. "The IAEA stated that after the Israeli strikes, the radiation level outside the Iranian facility in Natanz did not change.

