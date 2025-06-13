The IAEA stated that after the Israeli strikes, the radiation level outside the Iranian facility in Natanz did not change

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
03:24 PM • 12177 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 14811 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 17067 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
11:58 AM • 26549 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 49192 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 66251 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 89022 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 217552 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 170129 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 83880 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
85%
750mm
Popular news
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 119039 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 104209 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 57979 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 93845 views
Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBUJune 13, 09:19 AM • 79819 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of management12:08 PM • 35989 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 94491 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 104866 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 119679 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 217529 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend03:24 PM • 12159 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 13681 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 58452 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 58610 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 124704 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

The IAEA stated that after the Israeli strikes, the radiation level outside the Iranian facility in Natanz did not change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The radiation background at the Iranian facility in Natanz remains stable following reports of an attack. The IAEA confirms that there is no increase in radiation levels in the area.

The IAEA stated that after the Israeli strikes, the radiation level outside the Iranian facility in Natanz did not change

The radiation level at Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz remains "unchanged". This was reported by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reports UNN.

The radiation level outside the facility in Natanz remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be controlled with appropriate protective measures 

– said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on social network X.

Let's add

The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that Natanz was affected during Israel's attack on Iran, but previously stated that it had not observed an increase in radiation levels in the area.

IAEA after Israeli strikes: Iran's Bushehr NPP and two other facilities were not affected, radiation levels at the Natanz facility are normal13.06.25, 10:22 • 3250 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9