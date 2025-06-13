The IAEA stated that after the Israeli strikes, the radiation level outside the Iranian facility in Natanz did not change

The radiation level at Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz remains "unchanged". This was reported by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reports UNN.

The radiation level outside the facility in Natanz remained unchanged. The type of radioactive contamination present inside the facility, mainly alpha particles, can be controlled with appropriate protective measures – said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on social network X.

The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that Natanz was affected during Israel's attack on Iran, but previously stated that it had not observed an increase in radiation levels in the area.

