Kellogg visited the NGU training ground, where he highly praised the training of Ukrainian National Guardsmen

Keith Kellogg, Special Representative of the President of the United States, visited the training locations of the National Guard of Ukraine. In particular, the American delegation familiarized themselves with the equipment of Ukrainian guardsmen and their combat training, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Together with the Commander of the NGU, Oleksandr Pivnenko, the American delegation familiarized themselves with the training of Ukrainian guardsmen, their equipment, and modern technologies used on the battlefield. The delegation was presented with tank and combat vehicle crew training, simulator work, as well as drones and robotic systems. - stated in the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that General Kellogg praised the courage of Ukrainian soldiers and the high quality of their training. He also emphasized that Ukraine's experience is valuable for the armies of other countries.

We are grateful to the USA for the constant assistance that enables our units to effectively defend the country. Ukraine defends its independence and freedom. Together with partners, we continue to develop our defense capabilities. - noted the Commander of the NGU, Oleksandr Pivnenko.

Addition

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg visited the memorial to fallen Ukrainian children in Kyiv. He emphasized the need to stop the killing of civilians, especially children.

President Zelenskyy stated that the absence of shelling during the visit of Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg indicates the Kremlin's fear of the American president. Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on July 14, 2025, to discuss defense and security issues.