Kazakhstan increased oil production by 11.6%, exceeding OPEC quotas - Media

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24075 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 49114 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 32526 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 55279 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 42437 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 90339 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 69824 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 95953 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75898 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56208 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 29471 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 37903 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 21061 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46229 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 18582 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24075 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 49114 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 55279 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 90339 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 86729 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 162 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 10926 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46275 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 66723 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 69962 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Kazakhstan increased oil production by 11.6%, exceeding OPEC quotas - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1786 views

Kazakhstan increased oil production by 11.6% in the first half of 2025, reaching 49.9 million tons, exceeding OPEC+ quotas. The country does not plan to withdraw from OPEC+, despite difficulties in adhering to quotas due to the expansion of the Tengiz field.

Kazakhstan increased oil production by 11.6%, exceeding OPEC quotas - Media

In Kazakhstan, oil production in the first half of 2025 increased by approximately 11.6% to 49.9 million metric tons compared to the same period in 2024. But the country does not plan to leave the group of leading global oil producers OPEC+. This was reported by Reuters, citing high-ranking Kazakh officials, writes UNN.

Details

The Central Asian republic consistently exceeds the quotas set by OPEC+, which unites the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers led by Russia, causing resentment among some members of the bloc.

Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on Tuesday that Kazakhstan exported 39.6 million tons of oil (1.64 million barrels per day), while exports are expected to be 70.5 million tons this year.

OPEC+ countries announced an increase in oil production by 548 thousand barrels per day in August05.07.25, 16:29 • 4872 views

Separately, the country's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stated that Kazakhstan does not plan to withdraw from OPEC+. Although the official also admitted that it is difficult for him to adhere to OPEC+ production quotas.

Bektenov said this was due to the expansion of the Tengiz oil field, the country's largest, led by Chevron (CVX.N).

Kazakhstan's quota under OPEC+ is set to increase to 1.532 million barrels per day in August from 1.514 million barrels per day in July. This does not include gas condensate production, a type of light oil.

Addition

OPEC+ countries plan to approve a significant increase in oil production in September, completing the phased rollback of voluntary cuts. The United Arab Emirates will also receive a larger production quota.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
Reuters
United Arab Emirates
Kazakhstan
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9